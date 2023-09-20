“Instead of increasing the telecom-led regulatory burden on the communication OTTs [over the top platforms], we submit that the government should explore options to reduce some of the regulatory burden on the heavily regulated TSPs [telecom service providers] under the licensing framework,” said the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). This is NASSCOM's response to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation on the regulation and selective banning of OTT communication platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. It argues that OTT platforms are sufficiently regulated in India and that any additional regulation will “impede the virtuous cycle OTTs have contributed to in the data economy.” It illustrates this by pointing out that between 2013 and 2022, the TSPs’ average revenue per user (ARPU) from data usage increased more than 10 times, from 8% to 85%. It also explains that as of 2020, the average user spends 70 minutes per day on OTT platforms, with each session lasting 40 minutes. “Given this position, it is clear that OTT services have had an overall positive impact on the revenues of TSPs,” NASSCOM argues. Some context: TRAI’s consultation paper on the regulation of OTT communication services and the selective banning of apps focuses on the following broad themes— Revenue share agreements between OTTs and telcos (referred to as collaborative frameworks in the consultation, it means that OTTs should pay telcos for using their infrastructure). Licensing and regulatory requirements for OTTs. The selective banning of OTT services in periods of unrest (i.e., banning specific…
News
NASSCOM suggests reducing telecom regulation, not adding new rules for communication platforms in response to TRAI’s OTT regulation consultation
NASSCOM points out that the ‘market driven’ collaborative frameworks that TRAI has mentioned in the consultation already exist in India – telcos and OTTs already collaborate to offer plans to the customers for their benefit.
Latest Headlines
- Large, Mature Cos Don’t Need Much Time to Comply with Data Protection Law: 15 Talking Points from the DPDP Act Consultation September 20, 2023
- NASSCOM suggests reducing telecom regulation, not adding new rules for communication platforms in response to TRAI’s OTT regulation consultation September 20, 2023
- Complaint filed against ticket reselling site Viagogo for reselling ICC World Cup tickets at inflated prices September 20, 2023
- UK Competition Regulator Drafts Principles To Address Unfair Practices In Artificial Intelligence Markets September 20, 2023
- Follow SC Guidelines on Internet Suspensions in the Future: Jharkhand HC Tells State Gov September 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...