The Personal Data Protection Office of Poland will be initiating an investigation against OpenAI regarding allegations of failure to comply with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). According to a press release by the Polish data protection regulator, a ChatGPT user has raised a complaint accusing the company of indulging in data processing activities that are "unlawful and unreliable" and non-transparent. Jan Nowak, President of the Personal Data Protection Office of Poland, has informed that “The case concerns the violation of many provisions on the protection of personal data, so we will ask Open AI to answer a number of questions in order to thoroughly conduct the administrative proceedings.” Also Read: EU Data Protection Board To Launch Taskforce On Action Taken By Italy Against OpenAI’s ChatGPT More about the complaint: As per the complaint, in response to a query, ChatGPT generated false information about the complainant, and a request to correct the information was not met by OpenAI, even though the company is obliged to do so under GDPR. Also, the complainant could not access information about the kind of data ChatGPT processes about them. Further, the complainant has alleged that the Chatbot produced “evasive, misleading and internally contradictory answers” and violated Article 12 and Article 5, section 1 of the GDPR. Article 12 of the GDPR relates to transparency and communication of data processing activities to the data subject, while Article 5 lists down principles for processing one’s personal data such as ensuring lawfulness, fairness, and transparency.…
News
Poland To Investigate OpenAI Regarding Non-Compliance With EU’s Data Protection Regulations
A complainant has pointed out that OpenAI is in violation of Articles 5 and 12 of EU’s General Data Protection Regulations that ensure transparency with regard to data processing activities and personal data.
