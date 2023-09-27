PhonePe’s Indus Appstore must integrate with Google, Facebook ads to be successful: Truly Madly CEO

PhonePe last week revealed the Indus Appstore, which will compete with Google Play Store in India. We laid out a few reasons why Indus has the potential to break the dominance held by Google for years – you can read about these in more detail here. Adding to these points, Snehil Khanor, Founder and CEO of Truly Madly, explained to MediaNama that the integration of Indus Appstore with Google and Facebook ads to track conversions could determine whether or not the app store will be a success.

“The app store has to be integrated with Facebook and Google Ads because when we create a Facebook ad or a Google ad, they ask us for the Play Store link and the App Store link. Then they land the user there and they get the conversion callback from the App Store and Play Store that this install happened and then Facebook and Google optimize for that conversion event using their AI,” Khanor explained.

“If we don’t have that and we still want to use Indus Appstore as a landing page, we’ll have to run it as a normal landing page ad, not an app install ad, which will not get learnings and conversions as an ad which lands on a Play Store,” Khanor added.

MediaNama reached out to Indus Appstore enquiring how it plans to address this point. The company responded by saying: “Developers are free to integrate any Ads SDK in their Apps. We will provide all the App Developers an open link for their App which can be shared online to get the users redirected to our App Store.” However, it is not clear if these options offer the same level of deep integration that Google Play and Apple App Store enjoy with Google and Facebook Ads.

