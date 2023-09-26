wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Phonepe’s Indus Appstore will come preinstalled on Nokia and Lava smartphones; company in talks with more manufacturers

The move is being seen as a crucial one to break Google’s dominance over the android play store realm, as a large majority of android phones currently feature the preinstalled Google Play Store.

Published

Phonepe's Indus Appstore, an alternative to Google Play in India, will come preinstalled in smartphones made by Nokia and Lava. The company is also in the "advanced stages of decision-making" with multiple other smartphone manufacturers for pre-installation, an Indus Appstore spokesperson told MediaNama. Such preinstallation deals are important in addressing Google's dominance because Google Play has been preinstalled on most Android phones for many years now. "Even if I start running an ad for my app or startup that points to an Indus Appstore, if the phone does not have that app store, it will not do anything for me," Snehil Khanor, Founder and CEO of Truly Madly, pointed out to MediaNama. If any alternative app store wants to break Google's dominance, preinstallation is necessary as users rarely will go out of their way to download an app store if Google Play is already present on the smartphone. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore Can Challenge Google Play’s Dominance In India What changes India wants Google to make to Android Streaming And Digital Publishing Apps Take On Google Play’s Billing Policy At Madras HC Video Explainer: What Is Happening With Google Play Store In India? "A preinstalled app store is extremely powerful because of the power of defaults. Any app link will by default open on these preinstalled stores," MediaNama Editor Nikhil Pawha remarked. "When I bought a Xiaomi phone in China it came embedded with Mi Store. I had to…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

1 day ago

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

6 days ago

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ