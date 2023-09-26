Phonepe's Indus Appstore, an alternative to Google Play in India, will come preinstalled in smartphones made by Nokia and Lava. The company is also in the "advanced stages of decision-making" with multiple other smartphone manufacturers for pre-installation, an Indus Appstore spokesperson told MediaNama. Such preinstallation deals are important in addressing Google's dominance because Google Play has been preinstalled on most Android phones for many years now. "Even if I start running an ad for my app or startup that points to an Indus Appstore, if the phone does not have that app store, it will not do anything for me," Snehil Khanor, Founder and CEO of Truly Madly, pointed out to MediaNama. If any alternative app store wants to break Google's dominance, preinstallation is necessary as users rarely will go out of their way to download an app store if Google Play is already present on the smartphone. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore Can Challenge Google Play’s Dominance In India What changes India wants Google to make to Android Streaming And Digital Publishing Apps Take On Google Play’s Billing Policy At Madras HC Video Explainer: What Is Happening With Google Play Store In India? "A preinstalled app store is extremely powerful because of the power of defaults. Any app link will by default open on these preinstalled stores," MediaNama Editor Nikhil Pawha remarked. "When I bought a Xiaomi phone in China it came embedded with Mi Store. I had to…
Phonepe’s Indus Appstore will come preinstalled on Nokia and Lava smartphones; company in talks with more manufacturers
The move is being seen as a crucial one to break Google’s dominance over the android play store realm, as a large majority of android phones currently feature the preinstalled Google Play Store.
