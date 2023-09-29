wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Parliament Standing Committee Calls For A Monitoring Group To Check Technological Readiness For Digital Education Projects

The report noted that in order to address issues pertaining to technological readiness, the monitoring group must identify gaps in terms of hardware, software, internet connectivity, digital illiteracy etc. and suggest solutions for the same.

Published

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education has recommended establishing a monitoring group of a diverse set of experts to conduct a comprehensive assessment of existing technological infrastructure in higher education institutions. The recommendation is a part of the Committee’s recently published report on the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. In order to address issues related to “technological readiness” and access to digital infrastructure, the Committee observed that a monitoring group must: “…identify gaps in terms of hardware, software, internet connectivity, digital literacy among students and faculty and suggest solution to bridge any issue relating to Technological Gaps, Investment in Digital Infrastructure, faculty Training and Development, Learning Resources, Tech Integration etc.” Further, the report highlighted that such measures are pre-requisite to complying with requirements laid under NEP such as credit transfer to students, multi-disciplinary learning, online education facilities, ensuring inclusive education etc. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Only 24% Of Government Schools In India Have Internet Connection: Parliament Data Only 22% Of Indian Schools Had Access To Internet Last Year, Govt Data Shows Unified Digital System To Deliver Scholarships In Tamil Nadu: A Half-Baked Scheme For Inclusive Education? Govt’s Education Registry Project: Stakeholders Raise Key Issues, Make Recommendations Amid Feedback Constraints Why it matters: Though the Committee report does not offer greater scrutiny of the specific issues that arise with increasing reliance on tech-based solutions in the education sector, the recommendations on access-related concerns are worth highlighting. This is because the government is now…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

4 days ago

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ