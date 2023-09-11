“We propose a Broadband Infrastructure Levy to be applied at 3% of India operations to VNOs, significant OTT communication service providers and significant OTT video service providers to contribute to the Broadband Infrastructure Fund,” the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) said in its submission to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation on the regulation and selective banning of OTT communication platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram. It suggests that this ‘3% levy’ should be calculated based on the net revenue earned on the basis of specialized contracts between telcos and OTT service providers. It justifies this argument by citing that the European Parliament recently ruled in favor of a policy framework that would call on big tech companies to contribute to telco’s capital expenditure. It mentions that in Korea, under the ‘Netflix Law’ content providers that attract an average of more than 1 million users per day and account for 1% of Korea’s internet traffic are responsible for ensuring network stability and pay a fee to cover network use. In a soon to be released interview, MediaNama’s Editor Nikhil Pahwa quoted this section of ICRIER’s submission to Professor Kyung Sin Park, co-founder and Executive Director of www.opennetkorea.org. To this, Park responded, “that part must be a mistake or mistranslation,” he added that “the ‘pay a fee’ [section],such [a] phrase is not in the law.” ICRIER isn’t the only one to mention the South Korean example in its submission, our previous report shows how Jio,…
News
OTTs should pay a 3% levy to the USO fund: ICRIER responds to TRAI’s consultation on OTT regulation
In its submission, the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations said the levy should be based on net revenue earned on the basis of specialized contracts between telcos and OTT platforms.
Latest Headlines
- OTTs should pay a 3% levy to the USO fund: ICRIER responds to TRAI’s consultation on OTT regulation September 11, 2023
- Reliance and Tata partner with NVIDIA to build AI supercomputers in India September 11, 2023
- Video: Briefing Call on Account Aggregators with Sahamati CEO BG Mahesh September 11, 2023
- Video: Here’s Why Finfluencer PR Sundar Was Fined Rs 6 Crores By SEBI September 11, 2023
- Australia’s search code will require removal of AI-generated child abuse material September 11, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...