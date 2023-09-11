OTTs should pay a 3% levy to the USO fund: ICRIER responds to TRAI’s consultation on OTT regulation

“We propose a Broadband Infrastructure Levy to be applied at 3% of India operations to VNOs, significant OTT communication service providers and significant OTT video service providers to contribute to the Broadband Infrastructure Fund,” the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) said in its submission to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation on the regulation and selective banning of OTT communication platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram. It suggests that this ‘3% levy’ should be calculated based on the net revenue earned on the basis of specialized contracts between telcos and OTT service providers. It justifies this argument by citing that the European Parliament recently ruled in favor of a policy framework that would call on big tech companies to contribute to telco’s capital expenditure. It mentions that in Korea, under the ‘Netflix Law’ content providers that attract an average of more than 1 million users per day and account for 1% of Korea’s internet traffic are responsible for ensuring network stability and pay a fee to cover network use. In a soon to be released interview, MediaNama’s Editor Nikhil Pahwa quoted this section of ICRIER’s submission to Professor Kyung Sin Park, co-founder and Executive Director of www.opennetkorea.org. To this, Park responded, “that part must be a mistake or mistranslation,” he added that “the ‘pay a fee’ [section],such [a] phrase is not in the law.” ICRIER isn’t the only one to mention the South Korean example in its submission, our previous report shows how Jio,…

