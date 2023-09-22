wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

OpenAI unveils updated text-to-image generator DALL.E 3 with more safety features

A new useful feature of this version is that it allows users to take advantage of ChatGPT for generating prompts. This means you don’t have to come up with your own prompt and can instead ask ChatGPT for the same.

Published

Image generated by DALL-E 3. Source: OpenAI

OpenAI on September 20 announced the third generation of its text-to-image AI generator, DALL.E 3, which, based on images shared by the company, appears to be a significant upgrade over DALL.E 2. https://twitter.com/sama/status/1704547626656612692?s=20   A new useful feature of this version is that it allows users to take advantage of ChatGPT for generating prompts. This means you don't have to come up with your own prompt and can instead ask ChatGPT to come up with one. Image generators are generally more accurate with lengthy and detailed prompts. "When prompted with an idea, ChatGPT will automatically generate tailored, detailed prompts for DALL·E 3 that bring your idea to life. If you like a particular image, but it’s not quite right, you can ask ChatGPT to make tweaks with just a few words," OpenAI explained. Like the previous version, DALL.E 3 will not allow users to generate violent, adult, or hateful content. What's new is that DALL.E 3 will decline requests that ask for a public figure by name or prompts that ask to generate images in the style of a living artist. Artists can now also opt their images out from training OpenAI's future image generation models by filling out this form. These developments could address the copyright infringement concerns raised by artists. OpenAI already faces multiple lawsuits from authors. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: The Authors Guild, George RR Martin, John Grisham, And Others Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI For Copyright Infringement Six Key Arguments By…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

2 days ago

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ