On September 25, OpenAI announced that its generative AI tool ChatGPT would now allow for image and voice commands. OpenAI says that with the image command feature, users will be able to get ChatGPT (GPT-4 with vision) to analyze image inputs provided by them. Discussing ChatGPT’s image recognition abilities, OpenAI claims that it has taken measures to prevent the tool’s ability to analyze and make direct statements about people. It also mentions that the new features should not be used for high-risk purposes without proper verification of the AI-generated results by a human. The features will be rolled out for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users in the next two weeks. The voice feature will be available on iOS and Android (users will have to opt-in to it on the settings page of their app) and the image feature will be available on all platforms. (Note: you can read about the voice command here). Pre-deployment testing of the image command feature: The image feature finished training in 2022 and then in early 2023, OpenAI gave a diverse set of alpha users access to GPT-4V (GPT 4 with vision), including Be My Eyes, a free mobile app for blind and low-vision people, it explains in a document detailing its approach to ensuring the safety of the feature. In March 2023, Be My Eyes and OpenAI collaborated to create Be My AI, a new tool to describe the visual world for people who are blind or have low vision. This tool incorporated GPT-4V…
News
OpenAI introduces its image command feature, says it will refuse requests for some prompts containing human images
ChatGPT will also allow voice commands; both features will be rolled out for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users in the next two weeks.
Latest Headlines
- Epic Games appeals Apple App Store verdict at US Supreme Court September 28, 2023
- Writers Guild of America succeeds at limiting the use of AI in film and TV writing September 28, 2023
- Special Newsletter: MarketsNama – September Edition September 28, 2023
- Kerala Government Insists On Submission Of Aadhaar For Digital Land Survey September 28, 2023
- Medianama Daily: India’s Finance Ministry Notifies New Angel Tax Rules For Valuing Investments In Startups September 28, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...