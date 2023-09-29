wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

IT Ministry May Shelve Self-Regulatory Bodies for Online Real Money Gaming Until Inter-Ministerial Views “Harmonised”: Report

As per the report, some government arms hold a “legacy view” that the industry is non-compliant with tax laws and paying the correct taxes.

Published

After months of waiting for self-regulatory bodies for real money gaming in India to be finalised, sources informed the Economic Times that the IT Ministry may be benching the process until the views of various ministries on the industry are ‘harmonised’. These include the Indian government’s ministries of Law, Finance, and Home Affairs.

The move also comes after the GST Council hiked the tax rate for online real money games involving wagering from 18% to 28%. Multiple real money gaming companies have been served massive retrospective tax evasion notices in light of the hike (some may be gearing up to challenge the notices in court).`

Economic Times added that some government arms hold a “legacy view” that the industry is non-compliant with tax laws and paying the correct taxes. The IT Ministry is likely to take an official stand on the issue after clarifications from the Finance Ministry, potentially on the rationale behind retrospectively taxing the industry, sources observed. They also added that the self-regulatory framework is evolving, while highlighting security concerns over Chinese companies operating in the industry. Sources speaking to the paper said these issues need to be harmonised first.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

The online gaming rules released in April delegated much regulation of the real money gaming industry to private self-regulatory bodies (SRB). The delays in forming SRBs even led to MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar claiming that the government would step in to regulate online real money games in the interim. However, as we’ve previously reported, multiple SRB applications have been sitting with the IT Ministry for months now.

The self-regulatory framework isn’t without its critics either—panellists at MediaNama events questioned whether bodies closely associated with major real money gaming companies could be trusted to regulate the sector fairly.

“When a body is a caged parrot, how does it expect to hold its masters accountable? How do we solve this inherent contradiction between funding and the structure of the body [which the rules haven’t solved for]?” — Gaming and technology lawyer, Jay Sayta

In a separate note from when the rules were first proposed in January, Sayta also criticised the ‘abdication’ of government responsibilities to the private sector.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Most self-regulatory organisations are funded and backed by one or two major online gaming companies and therefore there are serious questions on their credibility, independence and autonomy. Further, the government abdicating its responsibility to regulate and monitor an important sector such as online gaming that has various socio-economic implications is not appropriate.”

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

4 days ago

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ