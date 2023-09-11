National Health Authority to set-up ‘Know Your Doctor,’ a Practo-like service on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The National Health Authority is preparing to set up its own version of Practo by creating a ‘Know Your Doctor,’ ‘Know Your Health Facility’ system under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). As per an expression of interest released by the NHA on August 28, 2023, the development of such search engines within the ABDM database will ensure that the public enjoys the benefits of these health registries.

What databases is the NHA talking about? Under the ABDM, the government is working on setting up four key registries:

Patient Registry via Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA): These are unique IDs for every registered individual on the ABDM system including healthcare providers

Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR): a registry that will replace the doctors’ registry, it identifies and verifies all healthcare professionals operating within India’s healthcare system.

Health Facility Registry (HFR): This registry allows people to identify and verify health facilities by collecting the facility’s contact person details, facility details, the type of service provided, ownership type, etc.

Drug Registry: As per the government document, this registry will be launched shortly with more information

New search engines to navigate these datasets: Using ‘Know Your Doctor’ and similar systems, users will be able to:

Search and find the doctors/ facilities

Ascertain registered doctors/ health facilities

Provide a digital way of verification and authentication via e-KYC/ verifiable credentials

Use other services built on the underlying registry infrastructure “by the entire healthcare and other startup/entrepreneurial ecosystem”

These textual or graphical searches will be based on various parameters like demographic, specialization, drugs, location, accreditation status like NABL/NABH accredited, empanelment status like PMJAY/CGHS empaneled, etc. The NHA also said that the data in the respective registries will be shared with the consent of the data owner to share the data with the relevant APIs.

Why it matters: Government-powered one-stop services like ‘Know Your Doctor/Health Facility’ are likely to take a big hit on health apps like Practo and 1Mg that rely heavily on its supplier database. This is because, under the ABDM and related projects like microsites, the bulk of healthcare providers and health facilities will be compelled to register with the government – creating a vast medical database. The easy and varied access to doctors was a unique feature that apps like Practo or 1mg depended upon to rope in users. However, such developments in India’s Health Stack are going to disrupt these apps’ supplier database functioning with individuals obviously gravitating towards platforms that provide more choices for healthcare.

