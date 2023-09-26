The Aadhaar digital ID system for providing welfare services in India faces “hurdles, including the burden of establishing authorization and concerns about biometric reliability”, noted a report on ‘Decentralised Finance and Digital Assets’ by Moody’s Investors Service, on September 21, 2023. In what can be seen as a quick review of India’s Aadhaar project, the global risk-assessment firm further stated, “The system often results in service denials, and the reliability of biometric technologies, especially for manual laborers in hot, humid climates, is questionable.” The report essentially looked at emerging decentralised identification systems that it claims can provide services across sectors and ensure the security of people’s data in a better manner. In doing so, the firm has observed that there’s a shift towards a decentralised digital identity system as a “strategic response” to the “security and privacy vulnerabilities posed by centralized ID systems like Aadhaar”. India’s IT Ministry quickly issued a press release dismissing the firm’s claims on the grounds that the report did not provide any primary or secondary data to back their assertions. More so, the government touted Aadhaar as the “most trusted digital ID” in the world. Why it matters: The government has presented an immediate rebuttal to the claims made in Moody’s report, but the review does shed light on issues that have been reiterated for years now. Whether it is about the exclusion of vulnerable groups from welfare benefits or the uncertainties regarding the security of Aadhaar data, there are critical problems that raise doubts over the government’s claim…
News
Moody’s Review Of Aadhaar Project Irks The Government, But Are Aadhaar-Related Concerns Unfounded?
Moody’s report looked at emerging decentralised identification systems that it claims can provide services across sectors and ensure the security of people’s data in a better manner than Aadhaar.
Latest Headlines
- Phonepe’s Indus Appstore will come preinstalled on Nokia and Lava smartphones; company in talks with more manufacturers September 26, 2023
- Moody’s Review Of Aadhaar Project Irks The Government, But Are Aadhaar-Related Concerns Unfounded? September 26, 2023
- OpenAI introduces its image command feature, says it will refuse requests for some prompts containing human images September 26, 2023
- RBI does not have any statistics on the usage of the digital rupee: RTI September 26, 2023
- Spotify and Open AI collaborate to create Voice Translation for podcasts: All you need to know September 26, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...