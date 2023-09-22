wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Microsoft to launch AI assistant Copilot from September 26

The assistant feature will be available across Microsoft features and going through user data to provide ‘better’ help.

Published

What’s the news: Microsoft on September 21, 2023 announced Copilot, an AI assistant that will incorporate context and intelligence of the web, a user’s work data and current computer activity to “help navigate” through tasks. Remember Clippy? It was a default assistance in Microsoft Office, designed in the shape of a paper clip, that helped users navigate various applications of Office. Consider Copilot the Clippy 2.0 except this time, the assistant feature is available in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, Edge and Bing. “It will work as an app or reveal itself when you need it with a right click,” said a Microsoft blog., adding that the AI will be included in the free update to Windows 11, starting September 26. It will be incorporated with Bing and Edge around fall. Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for enterprise customers around November 1. Microsoft 365 Copilot: First introduced to users as Business Chat, Microsoft 365 Chat goes through a user’s data including emails, meetings, chats, documents, the web and more. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: AI Digest: A Generative AI Guide For Journalists, Meta’s Shepherd, Google’s AI-Assistant, And More Microsoft Says It Will Provide Protection From Copyright Claims To Customers Using Its Copilot AI Services Meta Partners With Microsoft, Unveils Open-Source AI Model ‘Llama 2’ For Research, Commercial Use Airtel Partners With Google Assistant To Provide Customer Care “Like an assistant, it has a deep understanding of you, your job, your priorities and your organization. It…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

2 days ago

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ