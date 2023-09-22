Microsoft to launch AI assistant Copilot from September 26

What’s the news: Microsoft on September 21, 2023 announced Copilot, an AI assistant that will incorporate context and intelligence of the web, a user’s work data and current computer activity to “help navigate” through tasks. Remember Clippy? It was a default assistance in Microsoft Office, designed in the shape of a paper clip, that helped users navigate various applications of Office. Consider Copilot the Clippy 2.0 except this time, the assistant feature is available in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, Edge and Bing. “It will work as an app or reveal itself when you need it with a right click,” said a Microsoft blog., adding that the AI will be included in the free update to Windows 11, starting September 26. It will be incorporated with Bing and Edge around fall. Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for enterprise customers around November 1. Microsoft 365 Copilot: First introduced to users as Business Chat, Microsoft 365 Chat goes through a user’s data including emails, meetings, chats, documents, the web and more. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: AI Digest: A Generative AI Guide For Journalists, Meta’s Shepherd, Google’s AI-Assistant, And More Microsoft Says It Will Provide Protection From Copyright Claims To Customers Using Its Copilot AI Services Meta Partners With Microsoft, Unveils Open-Source AI Model ‘Llama 2’ For Research, Commercial Use Airtel Partners With Google Assistant To Provide Customer Care “Like an assistant, it has a deep understanding of you, your job, your priorities and your organization. It…

