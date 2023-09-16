wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:,

Medianama daily: UNESCO On Use Of AI In Education Sector

UNESCO recently noted the necessity to bring the use generative AI in the education sector, observing GenAI’s influencer in education and research needed to be steered by a ‘human centred approach’.

Published

Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10.

We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline.

UNESCO Calls For Urgent Government Regulation, Inclusive Policies For Use Of AI In Education Sect>or

“While GenAI should be used to serve education and research, we all need to be cognizant that GenAI might also change the established systems and their foundations in these domains. The transformation of education and research to be triggered by GenAI, if any, should be rigorously reviewed and steered by a human-centred approach,” United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) noted in its recently published 
‘Guidance for use of Generative AI in education and research’. …. continue reading

Free Reads

 Roundup: Ban On Using Chinese Components In Military Drones, Karnataka Govt’s Plans To Become A Drone Sector Hub, And Other Stories

A round-up of some of the biggest developments in the drone sector in the recent past.

 Apple IPhone 15 Pro Models Support India’s GPS Alternative NavIC

 The government has now given smartphone manufacturers until December 2025 to start shipping phones with NavIC support. The deadline has been further shortened to January, 2025 for 5G smartphones.

 Q&A With Sahamati CEO BG Mahesh On Account Aggregators And Consent Managers

 How does data sharing work under the Account Aggregator (AA) framework and how might Consent Managers work under the DPDP Act?

Measures For AI Safety, Bing Chatbot’s Use By Children, And Other Key Issues Discussed In The US Subcommittee Hearing On AI

Would know-your-customer (KYC) make AI more safe? Do people have the right to know if what they are consuming is AI-generated? Is there a need to increase the age limit for the use of AI chatbots? The deposition saw such questions and more.

What to read elsewhere:

EU analysing India’s digital data protection law amid privacy concerns

DPI to dominate public service delivery in next two years: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Delhi High Court Seeks Finance Ministry’s Response In PayPal’s Appeal Against Being Declared ‘Payment System Operator’ Under PMLA (livelaw.in)

Elon Musk to sue ADL for accusing him, X of antisemitism

Struggling to keep pace with all the changes taking place in the fast-moving tech policy space? Subscribe to MediaNama today and join our community of smart, informed readers.

 

Discover more:,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ