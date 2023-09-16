Medianama daily: UNESCO On Use Of AI In Education Sector

Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10.

We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline.

UNESCO Calls For Urgent Government Regulation, Inclusive Policies For Use Of AI In Education Sect>or

“While GenAI should be used to serve education and research, we all need to be cognizant that GenAI might also change the established systems and their foundations in these domains. The transformation of education and research to be triggered by GenAI, if any, should be rigorously reviewed and steered by a human-centred approach,” United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) noted in its recently published

‘Guidance for use of Generative AI in education and research’. …. continue reading

Roundup: Ban On Using Chinese Components In Military Drones, Karnataka Govt’s Plans To Become A Drone Sector Hub, And Other Stories

A round-up of some of the biggest developments in the drone sector in the recent past.

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Models Support India’s GPS Alternative NavIC

The government has now given smartphone manufacturers until December 2025 to start shipping phones with NavIC support. The deadline has been further shortened to January, 2025 for 5G smartphones.

Q&A With Sahamati CEO BG Mahesh On Account Aggregators And Consent Managers

How does data sharing work under the Account Aggregator (AA) framework and how might Consent Managers work under the DPDP Act?

Measures For AI Safety, Bing Chatbot’s Use By Children, And Other Key Issues Discussed In The US Subcommittee Hearing On AI

Would know-your-customer (KYC) make AI more safe? Do people have the right to know if what they are consuming is AI-generated? Is there a need to increase the age limit for the use of AI chatbots? The deposition saw such questions and more.

