wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:,

MediaNama Daily: Start-Ups Warn Of Overregulation Of Internet Services

Start-Ups write open letter warning of overregulation of internet services in the TRAI consultation paper

Published

Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10.

We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline.

Open Letter From Start-Ups Warning Of Overregulation Of Internet Services In The TRAI Consultation Paper

The letter argues against Over-the-Top services (OTTs) being subject to the same or similar regulatory framework as telecommunications service providers (“TSPs”).

What’s the news: SaveTheInternet campaign – that in 2015 asked the government to support net neutrality – has released a joint letter from Indian startups to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regarding its recent consultation paper on the regulation and selective banning of OTT services. The open letter cautions against the “overregulation of internet services” described as Over-The-Top (“OTT”) services alleging that it has “discriminatory consequences.”………..continue reading

Free Reads

Stability AI Launches Text-To-Audio AI Generator As Copyright Concerns Loom
Stability AI is popular for its widely used text-to-image generator Stable Diffusion, but the company faces a lawsuit filed by a group of artists for copyright infringement.

Organisations Must Prove Legitimate Interest When Processing User Data: Irish DPC
The Irish Data Protection Commission instructed Airbnb Ireland UC on July 20 to review its internal policies, in lieu of violations to sections of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), while looking at a data protection rights request.

US Lawmakers Discuss ‘Safe Innovation’ And Regulation At AI Insight Forum With Tech Majors
Opening remarks emphasised setting the foundation for a bipartisan AI policy and ensuring ‘SAFE innovation’ when it comes to working with artificial intelligence.

Members-Only Articles

Video: All You Need To Know About US Govt’s Antitrust Case Against Google
Google is currently fighting a lawsuit filed by the US government against its anti-competitive and monopolistic practices in the search engine and digital advertising markets.

GSMA, COAI And ISPAI Urge For OTT Regulation: Responses To TRAI’s Consultation On OTT Regulation
What do cellular operators and internet service provider associations think of TRAI’s consultation on regulation of OTT communication services? Here’s a round-up of key points they made in their submissions.

WhatsApp Launches Telegram-Like Channels Feature
WhatsApp Channels will be a one-way communication method, where admins will broadcast messages, but followers will not be able to reply to them.

What to read elsewhere:

Meta May Allow Instagram and Facebook Users in Europe to Pay to Avoid Ads

India In Talks With New Zealand To Introduce UPI In The Island Country

ASCI launches academy to promote responsible advertising

Meta rejects recommendation to suspend former Cambodian Prime Minister

Struggling to keep pace with all the changes taking place in the fast-moving tech policy space? Subscribe to MediaNama today and join our community of smart, informed readers.
Discover more:,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ