wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:,

MediaNama Daily: RBI Does Not Have Any Statistics On The Usage Of The Digital Rupee: RTI

Dream Sports moves Bombay High Court over GST show cause notices, OpenAI Introduces Its Image Command Feature, and other stories.

Published

Event Announcement: International trends in Network usage fees

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion on ‘International trends in Network usage fees’, being held virtually on October 4, 2023. Responses to a recent consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India have made certain assertions about the developments in South Korea and a regulatory consultation on network usage fees discussions in Europe. We’re hosting this discussion to help understand what exactly is going on globally and why, and address key assertions regarding the global situation, made by some Indian stakeholders.
We plan to talk about:

Apply to attend: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tfVeAJxFQeWBQouy6YLa0Q

Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10. 

We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline.

RBI opposes private cryptocurrencies due to tracking challenges and financial stability risks, favoring the digital rupee as a controlled alternative, but it seems to not have any stats on digital rupee either

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does not have any statistics on the usage of the retail digital rupee (e-rupee) as per a Right to Information (RTI) response received by Srikanth Lakshmanan from the CashlessConsumer collective. The e-rupee is a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) launched in December 2022. The RTI response was shared by Srikanth with MediaNama…………..continue reading

Free Reads

Dream Sports Moves Bombay High Court Over GST Show Cause Notices: Reports
Reports have emerged that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is planning to send tax evasion show cause notices to 40 skill gaming companies.

Members-Only Articles

Phonepe’s Indus Appstore Will Come Preinstalled On Nokia And Lava Smartphones; Company In Talks With More Manufacturers
The move is being seen as a crucial one to break Google’s dominance over the android play store realm, as a large majority of android phones currently feature the preinstalled Google Play Store.

Moody’s Review Of Aadhaar Project Irks The Government, But Are Aadhaar-Related Concerns Unfounded?
Moody’s report looked at emerging decentralised identification systems that it claims can provide services across sectors and ensure the security of people’s data in a better manner than Aadhaar.

OpenAI Introduces Its Image Command Feature, Says It Will Refuse Requests For Some Prompts Containing Human Images
ChatGPT will also allow voice commands; both features will be rolled out for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users in the next two weeks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Spotify And Open AI Collaborate To Create Voice Translation For Podcasts: All You Need To Know
The tool was developed by Spotify using Open AI’s new voice technology, which can create ‘realistic synthetic voices’ from a few seconds of real speech.

What to read elsewhere:

Israel legalises police use of facial recognition technology/ MiddleEast Monitor [Read

Google killing Basic HTML version of Gmail In January 2024/The Register [Read

Amazon to invest up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic/TechCrunch [Read

Facebook can be sued over biased ad algorithm, says court/The Verge [Read

Struggling to keep pace with all the changes taking place in the fast-moving tech policy space? Subscribe to MediaNama today and join our community of smart, informed readers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

2 days ago

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

7 days ago

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ