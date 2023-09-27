MediaNama Daily: RBI Does Not Have Any Statistics On The Usage Of The Digital Rupee: RTI

Event Announcement: International trends in Network usage fees

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion on ‘International trends in Network usage fees’, being held virtually on October 4, 2023. Responses to a recent consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India have made certain assertions about the developments in South Korea and a regulatory consultation on network usage fees discussions in Europe. We’re hosting this discussion to help understand what exactly is going on globally and why, and address key assertions regarding the global situation, made by some Indian stakeholders.

We plan to talk about:

Apply to attend: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tfVeAJxFQeWBQouy6YLa0Q

Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10.

We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline.

RBI opposes private cryptocurrencies due to tracking challenges and financial stability risks, favoring the digital rupee as a controlled alternative, but it seems to not have any stats on digital rupee either

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does not have any statistics on the usage of the retail digital rupee (e-rupee) as per a Right to Information (RTI) response received by Srikanth Lakshmanan from the CashlessConsumer collective. The e-rupee is a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) launched in December 2022. The RTI response was shared by Srikanth with MediaNama…………..continue reading

Free Reads

Dream Sports Moves Bombay High Court Over GST Show Cause Notices: Reports

Reports have emerged that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is planning to send tax evasion show cause notices to 40 skill gaming companies.

Members-Only Articles

Phonepe’s Indus Appstore Will Come Preinstalled On Nokia And Lava Smartphones; Company In Talks With More Manufacturers

The move is being seen as a crucial one to break Google’s dominance over the android play store realm, as a large majority of android phones currently feature the preinstalled Google Play Store.

Moody’s Review Of Aadhaar Project Irks The Government, But Are Aadhaar-Related Concerns Unfounded?

Moody’s report looked at emerging decentralised identification systems that it claims can provide services across sectors and ensure the security of people’s data in a better manner than Aadhaar.

OpenAI Introduces Its Image Command Feature, Says It Will Refuse Requests For Some Prompts Containing Human Images

ChatGPT will also allow voice commands; both features will be rolled out for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users in the next two weeks.

Spotify And Open AI Collaborate To Create Voice Translation For Podcasts: All You Need To Know

The tool was developed by Spotify using Open AI’s new voice technology, which can create ‘realistic synthetic voices’ from a few seconds of real speech.

