MediaNama Daily: Misinformation Combat Alliance’s SRO Status Remains Unknown

Misinformation Combat Alliance’s SRO Status Remains Unknown, Another Group Of Authors Sue OpenAI Over Copyright Infringement, and other news.

Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10.

We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline.

This comes as a relief as an ET report in April had suggested that MCA would have the same powers as the government fact-check unit under the recent IT Rules amendment.

In April this year, an EconomicTimes report claimed that the IT Ministry had given the go-ahead to the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) to set up a self-regulatory organization (SRO) for Indian fact-checkers for non-government-related content.

However, there is no law that allows the government to approve an SRO for fact-checkers. The recently amended IT Rules only allow the government to notify a fact-checking unit for government-related news………….continue reading

Another Group Of Authors Sue OpenAI Over Copyright Infringement
This is the third lawsuit filed by authors against OpenAI for allegedly infringing on their copyrighted works.

Upcoming Digital India Bill May Do Away With Prevailing Safe Harbour Regime: Report
The government giving itself power to issue safe harbour licenses shifts the status quo, as instead of being given to companies by default, now they will instead be handed out to qualifying companies.

Hyderabad Police Conducts Arbitrary Search Operations At Local Hotels To Maintain “Peace”
Speaking to mediapersons, Inspector Shiva Chandra noted that the operation was carried out at multiple hotels in the city’s Santosh Nagar area to check whether any customers were carrying weapons or marijuana with them.

14 Cybercrime Hotspots Detected In West Bengal Alone: Future Crime Research Foundation Report
Looking at various trends like emerging cybercrime hotspots or prevalent epicenters of such crimes, the report flags West Bengal and Rajasthan as areas of concern.

Solving for Bias in AI Systems: Quality Standards for Data May Not be the Answer/ Esya Centre [Read]

Bluesky officially hits 1 million users/TechCrunch [Read]

Amazon launches generative AI to help sellers write product descriptions/Amazon [Read]

UK Crime Bill Lets Cops Freeze Crypto Faster, Channels Tainted Assets to Public Funding/ Coindesk [Read]

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

