Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10. We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline. “We will create a framework and we will certainly share it with everybody before we notify it,” said Chandrasekhar. The Indian government is determining transition periods to comply with its freshly passed data protection law based on how large and mature companies have demonstrated capacity to comply with the EU’s GDPR and other privacy laws, said MoS for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar at a Digital India Dialogue on the law held in New Delhi today. “We believe they [large and mature companies] don’t require that much time to transition,” he said. Chandrasekhar added that companies may be given more time to transition if they have to make significant architectural changes to comply with the law............continue reading Free Reads Complaint Filed Against Ticket Reselling Site Viagogo For Reselling ICC World Cup Tickets At Inflated Prices Among other practices, tickets to India vs. Pakistan match on October 14 bought for ~Rs.4000-5000 are being listed for over Rs 2 lakhs. This is in violation of various Indian laws including the IT Rules, 2021, the E-Commerce Rules 2020, and the Competition Act, 2002, the complaint said. UK Competition Regulator Drafts Principles To Address Unfair Practices In Artificial Intelligence Markets The proposed principles are to guide ongoing development and deployment of Foundational Models, and encourage innovation in order…
Medianama Daily: 15 Talking Points From The DPDP Act Consultation
15 Talking Points From The DPDP Act Consultation, complaint against ticket reselling site Viagogo for reselling India vs Pak WC tickets at inflated prices, and more.
- Medianama Daily: 15 Talking Points From The DPDP Act Consultation September 21, 2023
- Large, Mature Cos Don’t Need Much Time to Comply with Data Protection Law: 15 Talking Points from the DPDP Act Consultation September 20, 2023
- NASSCOM suggests reducing telecom regulation, not adding new rules for communication platforms in response to TRAI’s OTT regulation consultation September 20, 2023
- Complaint filed against ticket reselling site Viagogo for reselling ICC World Cup tickets at inflated prices September 20, 2023
- UK Competition Regulator Drafts Principles To Address Unfair Practices In Artificial Intelligence Markets September 20, 2023
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...