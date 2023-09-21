Medianama Daily: 15 Talking Points From The DPDP Act Consultation

Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10. We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline. “We will create a framework and we will certainly share it with everybody before we notify it,” said Chandrasekhar. The Indian government is determining transition periods to comply with its freshly passed data protection law based on how large and mature companies have demonstrated capacity to comply with the EU’s GDPR and other privacy laws, said MoS for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar at a Digital India Dialogue on the law held in New Delhi today. “We believe they [large and mature companies] don’t require that much time to transition,” he said. Chandrasekhar added that companies may be given more time to transition if they have to make significant architectural changes to comply with the law............continue reading Free Reads Complaint Filed Against Ticket Reselling Site Viagogo For Reselling ICC World Cup Tickets At Inflated Prices Among other practices, tickets to India vs. Pakistan match on October 14 bought for ~Rs.4000-5000 are being listed for over Rs 2 lakhs. This is in violation of various Indian laws including the IT Rules, 2021, the E-Commerce Rules 2020, and the Competition Act, 2002, the complaint said. UK Competition Regulator Drafts Principles To Address Unfair Practices In Artificial Intelligence Markets The proposed principles are to guide ongoing development and deployment of Foundational Models, and encourage innovation in order…

