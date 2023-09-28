Medianama Daily: India’s Finance Ministry Notifies New Angel Tax Rules For Valuing Investments In Startups

Event Announcement: International trends in Network usage fees MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion on 'International trends in Network usage fees', being held virtually on October 4, 2023. Responses to a recent consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India have made certain assertions about the developments in South Korea and a regulatory consultation on network usage fees discussions in Europe. We’re hosting this discussion to help understand what exactly is going on globally and why, and address key assertions regarding the global situation, made by some Indian stakeholders. We plan to talk about: The impact of sender party network pays system in South Korea The European debate on network usage fees Does network usage fee impact net neutrality? Can network operators refuse to carry content providers who fail to pay the network share charges? If a network fee is implemented, how will regulators ensure that it is used for infrastructure development? Apply to attend: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tfVeAJxFQeWBQouy6YLa0Q Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10. We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline. The rules retain all the five new valuation methods proposed in the draft rules released earlier in May The rules retain all the five new valuation methods proposed in the draft rules released earlier in May, provide a new valuation method for compulsorily convertible preference shares (a popular investment instrument), allow a buffer for valuation discrepancies,…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.