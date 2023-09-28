wordpress blog stats
Medianama Daily: India’s Finance Ministry Notifies New Angel Tax Rules For Valuing Investments In Startups

Paytm loan value increases 137 percent year-on-year, Truly Madly CEO says PhonePe’s Indus Appstore must be integrated with Google, Facebook ads to be successful, and other stories.

Published

Event Announcement: International trends in Network usage fees MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion on 'International trends in Network usage fees', being held virtually on October 4, 2023. Responses to a recent consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India have made certain assertions about the developments in South Korea and a regulatory consultation on network usage fees discussions in Europe. We’re hosting this discussion to help understand what exactly is going on globally and why, and address key assertions regarding the global situation, made by some Indian stakeholders. We plan to talk about: The impact of sender party network pays system in South Korea The European debate on network usage fees Does network usage fee impact net neutrality? Can network operators refuse to carry content providers who fail to pay the network share charges? If a network fee is implemented, how will regulators ensure that it is used for infrastructure development? Apply to attend: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tfVeAJxFQeWBQouy6YLa0Q Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10. We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline. The rules retain all the five new valuation methods proposed in the draft rules released earlier in May The rules retain all the five new valuation methods proposed in the draft rules released earlier in May, provide a new valuation method for compulsorily convertible preference shares (a popular investment instrument), allow a buffer for valuation discrepancies,…

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

3 days ago

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama.

