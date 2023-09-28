Event Announcement: International trends in Network usage fees MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion on 'International trends in Network usage fees', being held virtually on October 4, 2023. Responses to a recent consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India have made certain assertions about the developments in South Korea and a regulatory consultation on network usage fees discussions in Europe. We’re hosting this discussion to help understand what exactly is going on globally and why, and address key assertions regarding the global situation, made by some Indian stakeholders. We plan to talk about: The impact of sender party network pays system in South Korea The European debate on network usage fees Does network usage fee impact net neutrality? Can network operators refuse to carry content providers who fail to pay the network share charges? If a network fee is implemented, how will regulators ensure that it is used for infrastructure development? Apply to attend: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tfVeAJxFQeWBQouy6YLa0Q Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10. We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline. The rules retain all the five new valuation methods proposed in the draft rules released earlier in May The rules retain all the five new valuation methods proposed in the draft rules released earlier in May, provide a new valuation method for compulsorily convertible preference shares (a popular investment instrument), allow a buffer for valuation discrepancies,…
Medianama Daily: India’s Finance Ministry Notifies New Angel Tax Rules For Valuing Investments In Startups
Paytm loan value increases 137 percent year-on-year, Truly Madly CEO says PhonePe’s Indus Appstore must be integrated with Google, Facebook ads to be successful, and other stories.
- Medianama Daily: India’s Finance Ministry Notifies New Angel Tax Rules For Valuing Investments In Startups September 28, 2023
- Fact Check Amendment is Not Related to Curbing Free Speech At All: Govt Defends Rule Before Bombay HC September 28, 2023
- OpenAI’s ChatGPT will now be able to provide current information September 28, 2023
- India’s Finance Ministry notifies new angel tax rules for valuing investments in startups September 27, 2023
- Delhi High Court upholds stay on government circulars mandating Aadhaar for school admission September 27, 2023
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...