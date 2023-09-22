MediaNama Daily

wordpress blog stats
Delhi HC on Burger King’s trademark name and Anil Kapoor’s personality, WhatsApp’s new business model, and more.

Published

Event Announcement: International trends in Network usage fees

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion on ‘International trends in Network usage fees’, being held virtually on October 4, 2023. Responses to a recent consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India have made certain assertions about the developments in South Korea and a regulatory consultation on network usage fees discussions in Europe. We’re hosting this discussion to help understand what exactly is going on globally and why, and address key assertions regarding the global situation, made by some Indian stakeholders.
We plan to talk about:

Apply to attend: https://forms.gle/9twkzTqK3NEcZ97N9

Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10.

We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline.

Meta India head Sandhya Devanathan recently said that India is a key market for monetisation of WhatsApp.

Meta-owned WhatsApp on September 20 launched three new features for its business users that are geared at increasing e-commerce transactions on the messaging app:

Ordering food and booking tickets directly from a chat: A new feature called Flows will allow businesses to provide more interactive in-chat options for users looking to purchase a product or service such as selecting a train seat, ordering a meal, or booking an appointment. “With Flows, businesses will be able to provide rich menus and customizable forms that support different needs. We’ll make Flows available to businesses around the world using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks,” the company announced………….continue reading

Free Reads

Delhi HC Passes Order Disallowing Non-Permitted Use Of Anil Kapoor’s Name, Voice, Dialogue Through AI
In his suit, Kapoor raised objections regarding the use of technology, including AI to morph his images and create deepfakes, GIFs etc.

IT Ministry Appoints Special Officer On Duty To Set Up The Data Protection Board Of India
The Data Protection Board will be constituted and notified in 30 days, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar informed yesterday.

Karnataka HC Asks IT Ministry If It’s Open To Reviewing Blocking Orders Issued To X Corp: Report
Appearing for X Corp, Senior Advocate Sajjan Poovayya said that while the platform has blocked the requested accounts, they still lack reasoning.

Members-Only Articles

Delhi High Court Puts A Stop To Fraudulent Burger King Websites
Burger King took its case before the Delhi High Court in 2022, alleging certain fake websites were offering franchises to unsuspecting customers under the company’s trademark.

Event Announcement: International Trends In Network Usage Fees, 4th October #Ad
The discussion will cover the network fees situation in South Korea, European Parliament’s considerations on net neutrality, and other global trends in telecom.

Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

2 days ago

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

