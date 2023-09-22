MediaNama Daily

Event Announcement: International trends in Network usage fees

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion on ‘International trends in Network usage fees’, being held virtually on October 4, 2023. Responses to a recent consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India have made certain assertions about the developments in South Korea and a regulatory consultation on network usage fees discussions in Europe. We’re hosting this discussion to help understand what exactly is going on globally and why, and address key assertions regarding the global situation, made by some Indian stakeholders.

We plan to talk about:

Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10.

We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline.

Meta India head Sandhya Devanathan recently said that India is a key market for monetisation of WhatsApp.

Meta-owned WhatsApp on September 20 launched three new features for its business users that are geared at increasing e-commerce transactions on the messaging app:

Ordering food and booking tickets directly from a chat: A new feature called Flows will allow businesses to provide more interactive in-chat options for users looking to purchase a product or service such as selecting a train seat, ordering a meal, or booking an appointment. “With Flows, businesses will be able to provide rich menus and customizable forms that support different needs. We’ll make Flows available to businesses around the world using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks,” the company announced………….continue reading

Delhi HC Passes Order Disallowing Non-Permitted Use Of Anil Kapoor’s Name, Voice, Dialogue Through AI

In his suit, Kapoor raised objections regarding the use of technology, including AI to morph his images and create deepfakes, GIFs etc.

IT Ministry Appoints Special Officer On Duty To Set Up The Data Protection Board Of India

The Data Protection Board will be constituted and notified in 30 days, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar informed yesterday.

Karnataka HC Asks IT Ministry If It’s Open To Reviewing Blocking Orders Issued To X Corp: Report

Appearing for X Corp, Senior Advocate Sajjan Poovayya said that while the platform has blocked the requested accounts, they still lack reasoning.

Delhi High Court Puts A Stop To Fraudulent Burger King Websites

Burger King took its case before the Delhi High Court in 2022, alleging certain fake websites were offering franchises to unsuspecting customers under the company’s trademark.

The discussion will cover the network fees situation in South Korea, European Parliament’s considerations on net neutrality, and other global trends in telecom.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink to start human trial, will test its brain chip in paralysis patients

Global tech giants are falling short on combating climate misinformation on their platforms

OpenAI unveils Dall-E 3, latest version of its text-to-image tool

Amazon unveils a ‘smarter and more conversational’ Alexa amid AI race

