wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

MediaNama Daily

GST authorities’ arguments in Gameskraft case, ICC to prosecute cyber war crimes, legality of charging merchants fees for UPI wallet payments, and more.

Published

We bring to you a rundown of all MediaNama stories from yesterday. Read this daily newsletter to remain up to date with tech and policy news.

Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10.

We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline.

GST authorities argued before the Apex court that Karnataka HC’s earlier judgment, observing playing rummy for stakes did not amount to wagering, puts the root of 70 years of Indian jurisprudence “in jeopardy”.

The Karnataka High Court’s Gameksraft judgment holding that rummy played for stakes doesn’t amount to wagering “goes to the root of 70 years of jurisprudence and places the same in jeopardy”, GST Authorities argued in a Supreme Court challenge against the verdict.

The GST Authorities’ Supreme Court petition was shared with MediaNama by multiple sources. This story covers the Authorities’ concerns with how the Karnataka High Court interpreted ‘gambling’ in its verdict. Stay tuned for more on how Gameskraft allegedly fell afoul of GST law, and more…………continue reading

Free Reads

Netflix, SK Broadband Bury The Hatchet On Network Traffic Costs
Both sides announced a strategic partnership in which they will offer various price plans and products, including bundled packages.

European Commission Chief Calls For A Global Panel For Ensuring Safe, Ethical Use Of Artificial Intelligence
Van der Leyen’s speech at the European Parliament included emphasis on areas such as putting guardrails in place for AI usage, using Artificial Intelligence for global governance, and training AI models to back innovation.

Meta To Face Class Action Lawsuit For Accessing Health Data Via Meta Pixels
Th California Court ruling highlights concerns around the protection of sensitive data and raises questions about the broader implications for digital privacy in the age of tech giants

International Criminal Court Will Now Prosecute Cyberwar Crimes: ICC Lead Prosecutor
Emphasizing cooperation as the key, the prosecutor mentioned that Microsoft and ICC will jointly convene a cybercrimes-focused event this autumn.

YouTube Begins Verifying Health Information Sources In The UK
Interestingly, YouTube is currently not allowing certain types of for-profit healthcare brands and channels run by pharmaceutical companies, health insurers, or medical device companies to be listed as authoritative sources.

International Child Rights Org Save The Children Hit By Ransomware, Around 7TB Data Stolen
As per reports, Cybercrime group BianLian claimed on its website that it had carried out the attack, adding that it had stolen 6.8 TB of data including HR files, personal data and financial records.

Members-Only Articles

Charging Merchants Fees For UPI Wallet Payments May Be Illegal: RTI
NPCI’s introduction of the interchange fee of up to 1.1 percent on merchant transactions using PPI goes against the government’s prohibition of any fees on merchants under the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007.

US Lawmakers Propose New Framework For An AI Act
Registration of AI companies with independent oversight bodies, no provision of safe harbor protections, require companies deploying AI in high-risk situations to implement safety brakes are some of the propositions of the framework.

Solving A Problem That Doesn’t Exist: Amazon On The Implementation Of Network Usage Fee In EU
This comes in response to European Commission’s consultation on whether content platforms should share the costs of telecom infrastructure development with telecom companies.

What to read elsewhere:

Patient records in Telangana government hospitals to be digitised

Can’t Deny A Citizen’s Statutory Rights For Not Having Aadhar Card: Telangana High Court Reiterates

YouTube starts verifying health workers in the UK

Struggling to keep pace with all the changes taking place in the fast-moving tech policy space? Subscribe to MediaNama today and join our community of smart, informed readers.

Discover more:
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ