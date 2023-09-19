MediaNama Daily

We bring to you a rundown of all MediaNama stories from yesterday. Read this daily newsletter to remain up to date with tech and policy news.

GST authorities argued before the Apex court that Karnataka HC’s earlier judgment, observing playing rummy for stakes did not amount to wagering, puts the root of 70 years of Indian jurisprudence “in jeopardy”.

The Karnataka High Court’s Gameksraft judgment holding that rummy played for stakes doesn’t amount to wagering “goes to the root of 70 years of jurisprudence and places the same in jeopardy”, GST Authorities argued in a Supreme Court challenge against the verdict.

The GST Authorities’ Supreme Court petition was shared with MediaNama by multiple sources. This story covers the Authorities’ concerns with how the Karnataka High Court interpreted ‘gambling’ in its verdict. Stay tuned for more on how Gameskraft allegedly fell afoul of GST law, and more…………continue reading

Netflix, SK Broadband Bury The Hatchet On Network Traffic Costs

Both sides announced a strategic partnership in which they will offer various price plans and products, including bundled packages.

European Commission Chief Calls For A Global Panel For Ensuring Safe, Ethical Use Of Artificial Intelligence

Van der Leyen’s speech at the European Parliament included emphasis on areas such as putting guardrails in place for AI usage, using Artificial Intelligence for global governance, and training AI models to back innovation.

Meta To Face Class Action Lawsuit For Accessing Health Data Via Meta Pixels

Th California Court ruling highlights concerns around the protection of sensitive data and raises questions about the broader implications for digital privacy in the age of tech giants

International Criminal Court Will Now Prosecute Cyberwar Crimes: ICC Lead Prosecutor

Emphasizing cooperation as the key, the prosecutor mentioned that Microsoft and ICC will jointly convene a cybercrimes-focused event this autumn.

YouTube Begins Verifying Health Information Sources In The UK

Interestingly, YouTube is currently not allowing certain types of for-profit healthcare brands and channels run by pharmaceutical companies, health insurers, or medical device companies to be listed as authoritative sources.

International Child Rights Org Save The Children Hit By Ransomware, Around 7TB Data Stolen

As per reports, Cybercrime group BianLian claimed on its website that it had carried out the attack, adding that it had stolen 6.8 TB of data including HR files, personal data and financial records.



Charging Merchants Fees For UPI Wallet Payments May Be Illegal: RTI

NPCI’s introduction of the interchange fee of up to 1.1 percent on merchant transactions using PPI goes against the government’s prohibition of any fees on merchants under the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007.



US Lawmakers Propose New Framework For An AI Act

Registration of AI companies with independent oversight bodies, no provision of safe harbor protections, require companies deploying AI in high-risk situations to implement safety brakes are some of the propositions of the framework.

Solving A Problem That Doesn’t Exist: Amazon On The Implementation Of Network Usage Fee In EU

This comes in response to European Commission’s consultation on whether content platforms should share the costs of telecom infrastructure development with telecom companies.

