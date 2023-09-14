MediaNama Daily

We bring to you a rundown of all MediaNama stories from yesterday. Read this daily newsletter to remain up to date with tech and policy news.

The conversation with Professor KS Park, founder of www.opennetkorea.org revolved around network fees on online content providers, related Korean legal framework, and more.

“The law has not been extended to include the content providers as the party is obligated to make the payment. So far, [the] sender pay rule applies only among ISPs [internet service providers],” Professor Kyung Sin Park, the co-founder and Executive Director of www.opennetkorea.org and law professor at the Korea University Law School told MediaNama. Park went on to mention that under the current law, content providers (aka OTT platforms) are not required to pay for the traffic generated by their services………..continue reading

Prosecutors Across US Are Urging Congress To Strengthen Tools Against AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Images

The letter identifies the exploitation of children through AI technology as an underreported and understudied aspect of the AI problem and references increasing incidents of fake kidnappings and AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

G20 Welcomes Global Initiative On Digital Health But With Required Data Protection Regulations

Building on the previously introduced initiative, G20 stresses the need for due data safeguards while setting up a global platform to provide healthcare to all

Authors Will Have To Declare AI-Generated Content For E-Books Published On Amazon

Authors will be solely responsible for verifying that all AI-generated or AI-assisted content adhere to the company guidelines, Amazon said in a blog post.

Tamil Nadu Police Website Hacked In Ransomware Attack

Hackers, believed to be based in South Korea, gained access to the Face Recognition System (FRS) database, which holds information on criminals and repeat offenders.

Watching Porn In Private Is Not An Offence: Kerala High Court

During the hearing, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan noted that watching porn was a person’s private choice and interference with the same amounted to an intrusion of privacy.

WhatsApp Appears To Be Working On Cross-Platform Messaging To Comply With EU’s Digital Markets Act

However, the feature could be limited to the European Union as there is no regulatory requirement to allow interoperability in other regions.

Neeraj Mittal takes charge as the Secretary of India’s Department of Telecommunications



Reserve Bank of India and BIS announce winners of G20 TechSprint 2023



Walmart coughed up $3.5 Billion to acquire Tiger, Accel and Binny Bansal’s stake in Flipkart



Meta’s decision to ban news in Canada fails to dent Facebook usage

