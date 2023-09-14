MediaNama Daily

wordpress blog stats
Dispelling the myths surrounding Korea’s network fee arrangement, and more.

We bring to you a rundown of all MediaNama stories from yesterday. Read this daily newsletter to remain up to date with tech and policy news.

Watch the video recording of our discussion on App Bans, Network Fees and OTT regulation, held in Delhi on August 10.

We had a great lineup of speakers and some brilliant conversations, with over 90 people attending the event offline.

The conversation with Professor KS Park, founder of www.opennetkorea.org revolved around network fees on online content providers, related Korean legal framework, and more.

“The law has not been extended to include the content providers as the party is obligated to make the payment. So far, [the] sender pay rule applies only among ISPs [internet service providers],” Professor Kyung Sin Park, the co-founder and Executive Director of www.opennetkorea.org and law professor at the Korea University Law School told MediaNama. Park went on to mention that under the current law, content providers (aka OTT platforms) are not required to pay for the traffic generated by their services………..continue reading

Prosecutors Across US Are Urging Congress To Strengthen Tools Against AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Images
The letter identifies the exploitation of children through AI technology as an underreported and understudied aspect of the AI problem and references increasing incidents of fake kidnappings and AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

G20 Welcomes Global Initiative On Digital Health But With Required Data Protection Regulations
Building on the previously introduced initiative, G20 stresses the need for due data safeguards while setting up a global platform to provide healthcare to all

Authors Will Have To Declare AI-Generated Content For E-Books Published On Amazon
Authors will be solely responsible for verifying that all AI-generated or AI-assisted content adhere to the company guidelines, Amazon said in a blog post.

Tamil Nadu Police Website Hacked In Ransomware Attack
Hackers, believed to be based in South Korea, gained access to the Face Recognition System (FRS) database, which holds information on criminals and repeat offenders.

Watching Porn In Private Is Not An Offence: Kerala High Court
During the hearing, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan noted that watching porn was a person’s private choice and interference with the same amounted to an intrusion of privacy.

WhatsApp Appears To Be Working On Cross-Platform Messaging To Comply With EU’s Digital Markets Act
However, the feature could be limited to the European Union as there is no regulatory requirement to allow interoperability in other regions.

Neeraj Mittal takes charge as the Secretary of India’s Department of Telecommunications

Reserve Bank of India and BIS announce winners of G20 TechSprint 2023

Walmart coughed up $3.5 Billion to acquire Tiger, Accel and Binny Bansal’s stake in Flipkart

Meta’s decision to ban news in Canada fails to dent Facebook usage

Struggling to keep pace with all the changes taking place in the fast-moving tech policy space? Subscribe to MediaNama today and join our community of smart, informed readers.

MediaNama's mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India.

