Two days after restoring internet services in the state, the Manipur government issued yet another order shutting down internet for five days until 7.45 pm of October 1, 2023. In an order that’s bring shared on Twitter by internet rights groups like the Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC), the government has stated that it intends to curb spread of disinformation, false rumours, and other “violent activities” through social media and electronic devices like computer, tablets etc. https://twitter.com/sflcin/status/1706688529223299463?s=46&t=v7BRm57rD1Fp9XmlU5npTw Pictures of two Manipuri students, who had gone missing in early July, went viral on social media after internet ban was revoked on September 23 after nearly 143 days of internet ban in the State since May 3. One of the images revealed that the students were killed by a group of armed men on July 8, according to a report by The Wire. The State government’s order comes in response to the protests that erupted in Imphal after the pictures revealed horrid details of violence in the State that doesn’t seem to be in control, as claimed by the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The shutdown order is issued under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017. Rule 2(2) of the Telecom Suspension Rules requires the home department to forward the order to a Review Committee latest by the next working day. The Review committee is then required to review the order within five working days. It is not known if suspension orders are…
Manipur Government Suspends Internet Yet Again After Details Of Continued Violence Surface Online
Pictures of two Manipuri students, who went missing in early July, surfaced online after the internet ban was revoked on September 23. As per a media report, one of the images revealed that the students had been killed on July 8.
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
