wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Manipur Government Suspends Internet Yet Again After Details Of Continued Violence Surface Online

Pictures of two Manipuri students, who went missing in early July, surfaced online after the internet ban was revoked on September 23. As per a media report, one of the images revealed that the students had been killed on July 8.

Published

Two days after restoring internet services in the state, the Manipur government issued yet another order shutting down internet for five days until 7.45 pm of October 1, 2023. In an order that’s bring shared on Twitter by internet rights groups like the Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC), the government has stated that it intends to curb spread of disinformation, false rumours, and other “violent activities” through social media and electronic devices like computer, tablets etc. https://twitter.com/sflcin/status/1706688529223299463?s=46&t=v7BRm57rD1Fp9XmlU5npTw Pictures of two Manipuri students, who had gone missing in early July, went viral on social media after internet ban was revoked on September 23 after nearly 143 days of internet ban in the State since May 3.  One of the images revealed that the students were killed by a group of armed men on July 8, according to a report by The Wire. The State government’s order comes in response to the protests that erupted in Imphal after the pictures revealed horrid details of violence in the State that doesn’t seem to be in control, as claimed by the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The shutdown order is issued under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017. Rule 2(2) of the Telecom Suspension Rules requires the home department to forward the order to a Review Committee latest by the next working day. The Review committee is then required to review the order within five working days. It is not known if suspension orders are…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

2 days ago

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

7 days ago

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ