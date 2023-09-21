wordpress blog stats
IT Ministry appoints special officer on duty to set up the Data Protection Board of India

The Data Protection Board will be constituted and notified in 30 days, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar informed yesterday.

Published

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has appointed Sanket S Bhondve, MeitY’s current joint secretary, as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the Data Protection Board under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, MoneyControl reported on September 20. The report further said that Bhondve will work with the Ministry’s Cyber Laws and Data Governance Division to set up the Data Protection Board. 

We have reached out to the Ministry for confirmation of the appointment and will update the story accordingly. 

What is the Data Protection Board?

We have a detailed story on the role and powers of the Data Protection Board you can read here.  To quickly sum up, the Data Protection Board ensures compliance with the DPDP Act. The board is supposed to be made up of members with experience in “data governance, administration or implementation of laws related to social or consumer protection, dispute resolution, information and communication technology, digital economy, law, regulation or techno-regulation, or in any other field which in the opinion of the Central Government may be useful to the Board.”

Data Protection Board to be set up soon:

Speaking at a Digital India Dialogue on the Act, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has revealed that the Data Protection Board will be constituted and notified in 30 days. He said that breaches occurring before the board is appointed will be taken up by the board once it is formed. With the appointment of the OSD, the preparations for setting up the board seem to be underway. 

