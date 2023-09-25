A team of technology entrepreneurs have recently launched India’s first homegrown mobile-focused browser ‘Veera’, with promises to improve the browsing experience in terms of speed and safety for Indian users on the internet. Founded by Arjun Ghose, former VC at Falcon Edge Capital, and Rahul Pagidipati, Chairman at ZebPay, a cryptocurrency asset exchange, Veera is currently available for Android users and in beta version, which is only for limited users outside the company. What does Veera offer? Amidst competition from worldwide browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox, Opera and others, Veera claims to provide an ad-free browsing experience by blocking all third-party ads. The company website also states that the product offers localised language and content for Indian users and claims to be faster than every other browser. Veera’s ‘Kavach’ feature is to ensure user privacy and data security by blocking a variety of trackers from websites. These trackers enable websites to track an individual’s browsing activities. By enabling Kavach, users can block access to their browsing information and prevent any unusual tracking activities. This feature enables users to get rid of unwanted ads while browsing as well. Further, users can also browse Veera in incognito mode. The developers state that “None of your browsing history, cookies and site data, or information put in forms are retained on your device when you use Incognito. This means that your activity does not appear in your browser history, and others who use your device will not see it.” Why it matters: Veera’s launch comes at…
News
Indian Web Browser Veera Claims To Offer Ad-Free Browsing Experience, Localised Content
Veera offers a ‘Kavach’ feature to ensure user privacy and data security by blocking a variety of trackers from websites.
