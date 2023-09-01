Video: How Will India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Law Impact Artificial Intelligence

India’s data protection law is here and among several concerns related to our privacy rights that remain unaddressed, one of the contentious provisions that exempts publicly available data from the ambit of the Act raises concerns about the use of people’s personal information for training artificial intelligence systems.

Clause 3(c)(ii) of the Bill states the Act shall not apply to personal data that is made or caused to be made publicly available by the user to whom such personal data relates. For example, if you are a blogger and have made your personal data publicly available through social media while blogging, then processing of that data won’t come under the purview of the data protection law.

This clause particularly has an effect on how AI companies can access and process people’s publicly available data in India for AI development purposes. As Sarvesh Mathi explains in his article, “Currently, AI companies don’t need any user consent to scrape the personal data of Indian citizens because there is no data protection law in place to require this and this status quo might continue because of the exemption to publicly available personal data.” For example, AI services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Bard might be able to scrape publicly available personal data from the internet to train their models without any consent or without adhering to any other provisions of the Bill.

In this video, MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa talks about the implications of this provision on artificial intelligence and use of such data for training AI models.

Watch the video to know more:

