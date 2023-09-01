wordpress blog stats
Video: How Will India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Law Impact Artificial Intelligence

Clause 3(c)(ii) of the DPDP Act, 2023, states that the act will not apply on personal data that was publicly made available by the user to whom the data relates, raising concerns around the usage of such data for scraping and AI development purposes.

India’s data protection law is here and among several concerns related to our privacy rights that remain unaddressed, one of the contentious provisions that exempts publicly available data from the ambit of the Act raises concerns about the use of people’s personal information for training artificial intelligence systems.

Clause 3(c)(ii) of the Bill states the Act shall not apply to personal data that is made or caused to be made publicly available by the user to whom such personal data relates. For example, if you are a blogger and have made your personal data publicly available through social media while blogging, then processing of that data won’t come under the purview of the data protection law.

This clause particularly has an effect on how AI companies can access and process people’s publicly available data in India for AI development purposes. As Sarvesh Mathi explains in his article, “Currently, AI companies don’t need any user consent to scrape the personal data of Indian citizens because there is no data protection law in place to require this and this status quo might continue because of the exemption to publicly available personal data.” For example, AI services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Bard might be able to scrape publicly available personal data from the internet to train their models without any consent or without adhering to any other provisions of the Bill.

In this video, MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa talks about the implications of this provision on artificial intelligence and use of such data for training AI models.

Watch the video to know more:

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023: How Will India’s Data Protection Law Impact Artificial Intelligence
India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023: What Privacy Rights Do Individuals Have?
Here’s How India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Threatens Right To Information
Summary: India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2023

News

