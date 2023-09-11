Income Tax Department is asking some startups to submit tax returns of their investors

The Income Tax Department has asked some startups to share their shareholders’ last three years of income tax returns, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover tweeted on September 8.

Grover pointed out the bizarreness of this request, asking how and why startups would have the ITR of their shareholders and why shareholders would share this information with a private company.

The Income Tax Department responded to Grover’s tweet stating that Section 68 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, places the onus on the company to prove “creditworthiness of the investor” and “genuineness of the transaction.” In the present case, the Assessing Officer wanted to verify if the source of investment by the shareholder is commensurate with the income shown in their ITRs.

Dear @Ashneer_Grover, 1.Section 68 of Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) under which the Assessing Officer (AO) has made the enquiry about creditworthiness of the shareholder/investor, places initial onus on the assessee-company to prove the following: a) Identity of the investor… — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 8, 2023

The Department also noted that as an alternative to sharing ITRs, the companies can share the PANs of the shareholders so that the Assessing Officer can verify the ITRs of the shareholders. However, a plain reading of the notice sent by the Department to startups (as shared by Grover above) does not mention this alternative.

Deepak Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Capital Mind, also suggested the alternative of just giving the investors’ PAN and leaving the rest to the IT Department.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

If your startup has got a notice from Income Tax dept saying gimme source of income of whoever invested in your company, be aware of how to solve – just give them the investors' PAN numbers and contact details, tell IT to ask directly. HT @SiddarthMPai at:… — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) September 8, 2023

However, one user on X pointed out that despite providing PAN numbers, the Assessing Officer noted the startup did not prove the genuineness and creditworthiness of the shareholders. Shenoy noted in a separate tweet that the onus to prove this remains with the investors and not the company. In response to this claim, another user on X pointed out that this remains a hassle for the company if the investor is not willing to cooperate in explaining the source of funds. For example, in one case, the Income Tax department asked a startup for details of an investor who exited the startup and is not cooperating with the startup anymore.

Here’s another thread that explains this issue:

Time for a thread to clarify the concepts based on tax jurisprudence & offer some solutions in respect of explaining the creditworthiness & genuineness of the shareholders of a startup/angel investors under the Income Tax Act:#TaxTwitter https://t.co/hW4pl76rJI — Deepak Joshi (@ideepakjoshi) September 8, 2023

Why does this matter: Ironically, on one hand, we have an expert committee set up by the Indian government recommending various measures to bring back startups that flipped abroad, and on the other, we have the same government adding to the compliance burden that pushes startups to move to more business and tax friendly regimes.

This looks like height of bureaucracy by income tax dept. They are asking for last 3 yrs of ITR for each investor in the company. This kind of paperwork will strangle startups. All the more reason for them to incorporate in Dubai and Singapore. https://t.co/5TiTQKCxDJ — Akash Bansal (@akashbl) September 10, 2023

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!