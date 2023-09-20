wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Hyderabad police airs tender for at least 7 camera-equipped drones

Police will use drones with thermal cameras, day-and-night cameras and megaphones to livestream and record happenings on-ground

Published

What’s the news: Hyderabad police will soon be training its officers to pilot seven or more camera-equipped drones for its jurisdiction as per a tender uploaded by the city police. Why it matters: Already Hyderabad is known for its surveillance issues that are at odds with people’s data rights. However, drone surveillance in such an everyday manner infringes on people’s privacy. Wherever possible, MediaNama has asked authority figures the rationale in using such intrusive technology when less invasive alternatives are available. Yet we see that our queries regarding data collection, storage, affected person’s consent and the implications of such practices in light of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022 remain unanswered. As such the use of drones despite a prevalent CCTV network, we’re seeing a growing penchant among law enforcement agencies across India to use more invasive equipment – raising concerns of a ‘surveillance state.’ Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Telangana Govt Issues Tender For Installation And Integration Of Surveillance CCTV Cameras In Hyderabad How Facial Recognition Surveillance Tactics Led This Hyderabad Resident To Hold Back On His Freedoms Why Is No One Asking About The Growing Use Of Drones By Police In India? RTI: Chennai Police Confirms 9 Drones As Part Of A Drone Police Unit And Here’s Why It’s Important Drone to have monitoring technology: As per the tender, Hyderabad police will be using at least seven drones with thermal cameras, day-and-night cameras and two megaphones that will livestream its recorded content to police…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ