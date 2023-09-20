What’s the news: Hyderabad police will soon be training its officers to pilot seven or more camera-equipped drones for its jurisdiction as per a tender uploaded by the city police. Why it matters: Already Hyderabad is known for its surveillance issues that are at odds with people’s data rights. However, drone surveillance in such an everyday manner infringes on people’s privacy. Wherever possible, MediaNama has asked authority figures the rationale in using such intrusive technology when less invasive alternatives are available. Yet we see that our queries regarding data collection, storage, affected person’s consent and the implications of such practices in light of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022 remain unanswered. As such the use of drones despite a prevalent CCTV network, we’re seeing a growing penchant among law enforcement agencies across India to use more invasive equipment – raising concerns of a ‘surveillance state.’ Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Telangana Govt Issues Tender For Installation And Integration Of Surveillance CCTV Cameras In Hyderabad How Facial Recognition Surveillance Tactics Led This Hyderabad Resident To Hold Back On His Freedoms Why Is No One Asking About The Growing Use Of Drones By Police In India? RTI: Chennai Police Confirms 9 Drones As Part Of A Drone Police Unit And Here’s Why It’s Important Drone to have monitoring technology: As per the tender, Hyderabad police will be using at least seven drones with thermal cameras, day-and-night cameras and two megaphones that will livestream its recorded content to police…
News
Hyderabad police airs tender for at least 7 camera-equipped drones
Police will use drones with thermal cameras, day-and-night cameras and megaphones to livestream and record happenings on-ground
Latest Headlines
- Hyderabad police airs tender for at least 7 camera-equipped drones September 20, 2023
- Google Bard can now give personalised responses based on your emails and docs September 20, 2023
- French Lawmakers Propose Law To Tax AI-Generated Works Based On Copyrighted Material September 20, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: Misinformation Combat Alliance’s SRO Status Remains Unknown September 20, 2023
- Another group of authors sue OpenAI over copyright infringement September 19, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...