Hyderabad police airs tender for at least 7 camera-equipped drones

What’s the news: Hyderabad police will soon be training its officers to pilot seven or more camera-equipped drones for its jurisdiction as per a tender uploaded by the city police. Why it matters: Already Hyderabad is known for its surveillance issues that are at odds with people’s data rights. However, drone surveillance in such an everyday manner infringes on people’s privacy. Wherever possible, MediaNama has asked authority figures the rationale in using such intrusive technology when less invasive alternatives are available. Yet we see that our queries regarding data collection, storage, affected person’s consent and the implications of such practices in light of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022 remain unanswered. As such the use of drones despite a prevalent CCTV network, we’re seeing a growing penchant among law enforcement agencies across India to use more invasive equipment – raising concerns of a ‘surveillance state.’ Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Telangana Govt Issues Tender For Installation And Integration Of Surveillance CCTV Cameras In Hyderabad How Facial Recognition Surveillance Tactics Led This Hyderabad Resident To Hold Back On His Freedoms Why Is No One Asking About The Growing Use Of Drones By Police In India? RTI: Chennai Police Confirms 9 Drones As Part Of A Drone Police Unit And Here’s Why It’s Important Drone to have monitoring technology: As per the tender, Hyderabad police will be using at least seven drones with thermal cameras, day-and-night cameras and two megaphones that will livestream its recorded content to police…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.