wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

GSMA, COAI and ISPAI urge for OTT regulation: Responses to TRAI’s consultation on OTT regulation

What do cellular operators and internet service provider associations think of TRAI’s consultation on regulation of OTT communication services? Here’s a round-up of key points they made in their submissions.

Published

“OTT services whose core offering is something else but they also offer instant messaging/voice/video calling features independent of the core offering should be treated as Direct OTT communication services,” the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said in its response to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) consultation on the regulation and selective banning of OTT communication services.  It gives the example of Instagram and Paytm to explain what these services would be and explains that such services (along with the platforms whose core functionality is voice/video calls and instant messaging) should fall under the category of direct OTT communication services. It further adds that “the principle of ‘same service – same rules’ needs to be applied in case of such OTT communication services vis-à-vis traditional licensed telecom services.” COAI, Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), and the Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI) argued in favor of regulating OTT communication services. While the latter two have not defined OTT communication services to the same degree as COAI, all of them agree on one thing: OTT platforms should be regulated and charged a fee for using telcos’ network infrastructure.  Some context:  TRAI’s consultation paper on the regulation of OTT communication services and selective banning of apps focuses on the following broad themes— Revenue share agreements between OTTs and telcos. (i.e. OTTs should pay telcos for using their infrastructure) Licensing and regulatory requirements for OTTs. The selective banning of OTT services in periods of unrest (i.e. banning specific…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ