“OTT services whose core offering is something else but they also offer instant messaging/voice/video calling features independent of the core offering should be treated as Direct OTT communication services,” the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said in its response to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) consultation on the regulation and selective banning of OTT communication services. It gives the example of Instagram and Paytm to explain what these services would be and explains that such services (along with the platforms whose core functionality is voice/video calls and instant messaging) should fall under the category of direct OTT communication services. It further adds that “the principle of ‘same service – same rules’ needs to be applied in case of such OTT communication services vis-à-vis traditional licensed telecom services.” COAI, Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), and the Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI) argued in favor of regulating OTT communication services. While the latter two have not defined OTT communication services to the same degree as COAI, all of them agree on one thing: OTT platforms should be regulated and charged a fee for using telcos’ network infrastructure. Some context: TRAI’s consultation paper on the regulation of OTT communication services and selective banning of apps focuses on the following broad themes— Revenue share agreements between OTTs and telcos. (i.e. OTTs should pay telcos for using their infrastructure) Licensing and regulatory requirements for OTTs. The selective banning of OTT services in periods of unrest (i.e. banning specific…
News
GSMA, COAI and ISPAI urge for OTT regulation: Responses to TRAI’s consultation on OTT regulation
What do cellular operators and internet service provider associations think of TRAI’s consultation on regulation of OTT communication services? Here’s a round-up of key points they made in their submissions.
Latest Headlines
- Video: All You Need To Know About US Govt’s Antitrust Case Against Google September 14, 2023
- Stability AI launches text-to-audio AI generator as copyright concerns loom September 14, 2023
- GSMA, COAI and ISPAI urge for OTT regulation: Responses to TRAI’s consultation on OTT regulation September 14, 2023
- Organisations must prove legitimate interest when processing user data: Irish DPC September 14, 2023
- US Lawmakers Discuss ‘Safe Innovation’ And Regulation At AI Insight Forum With Tech Majors September 14, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...