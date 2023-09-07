wordpress blog stats
Google Play Store to allow real-money games approved by self-regulatory bodies in India

The online gaming rules, released in April this year, leaves the gaming industry to regulate itself through Self Regulatory Bodies approved by the IT Ministry.

Published

Google Play Store will allow real-money games that are approved by self-regulatory bodies set up under the new online gaming rules in India, the company said in an update on its support page.

The online gaming rules, which were notified as an amendment to the IT Rules in April this year, leaves the industry to self-regulate through self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) that the IT Ministry will approve. As per the rules, online gaming platforms can also only host real money games verified by a self-regulatory body.

However, the new rules are not fully implemented as the IT Ministry is yet to approve any self-regulatory bodies. The All-India Gaming Regulator Foundation (AIGR), an entity backed by the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), and another entity backed by the E-Gaming Federation and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports have applied to be SRBs.

“As we await the planned implementation of the Self-Regulatory Bodies (SRB) framework for verification of permissible online real-money games in India, we are providing a grace period to existing pilot apps to remain on Google Play until January 15, 2024,” Google announced.

The pilot program, which launched in September 2022, allowed rummy and daily fantasy sports (DFS) apps on Play Store in India, subject to certain conditions. The pilot was set to end on 28 September 2023, but Google is providing a grace period considering the new regulatory framework. However, no new apps will be accepted in the pilot program after the scheduled end date of September 28, 2023, the company informed.

Why does this matter? This is welcome news for Indian real money gaming companies like Dream 11, Mobile Premier League, and Games 24 x7 because right now, real money gaming apps were only available for side-loading, meaning Android users will have to manually install the app using an APK file and could not find it on the Play Store, which is often the first place a user goes to find an app. This disadvantage restricted the reach of real money gaming apps and developers of these apps have long requested Google to change its policy.

