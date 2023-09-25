wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Google Play populated with loan guide apps that lets users to download APKs of predatory loan apps

Loan guide apps don’t engage in lending by themselves, but instead provide links to download APK (Android Package) files that can be used to install predatory loan apps bypassing the Play Store.

Published

Google Play Store features more than a hundred loan guide apps that promote predatory lending, as per a tracking website maintained by Babu Lal, who has been monitoring the presence of predatory loan and loan guide apps on app stores over the past few months.

Loan guide apps don’t engage in lending by themselves, but instead provide links to download APK (Android Package) files that can be used to install predatory loan apps bypassing the Play Store. This practice of installing apps from unofficial sources, such as through APK files, is referred to as sideloading. Sideloaded apps don’t go through moderation checks that apps in the Google Play Store do, so it’s an ideal channel for fake loan app developers to push their apps.

We’ve reached out to Google asking if such loan guide apps are allowed according to Play Store policies and what action is being taken against them if they’re not. We will update this post once we get a response.

We’ve previously written about how Google Play and Apple App Store are plagued with predatory loan apps. This menace still exists, but loan guide apps make the problem worse because they expand the reach of fake loan apps allowing users to download them from outside of the Play Store. So even if Google successfully curbs fake loan apps on Play, the guide apps offer a way for loan apps to reach users. Many of these loan guide apps have hundreds of thousands of downloads.

Not only are these apps present in the Play Store, but Babu Lal found Google to be actively promoting some of them through ads:

Why does this matter? Predatory loan apps (also known as fake loan apps) don’t have the necessary regulatory permission to function and they have been found to target vulnerable borrowers. If someone is late on a payment, the apps threaten to (and in some cases actually do) reach out to the friends and family of the borrower. In the worst case, these apps make fake sexual images of the borrower using photos from the phone gallery and threaten to share the same with the entire contact list of the borrower.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

4 hours ago

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

5 days ago

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ