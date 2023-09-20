wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Google Bard can now give personalised responses based on your emails and docs

Bard will be able to read your personal data, like emails and documents, if you enable the Google Workspace extension, which is turned off by default.

Published

Google on September 19 announced that its generative AI service Bard can now provide responses based on information from Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and Hotels once a user enables the extensions for these apps on Bard.

For instance, if a user enables the Google Workspace extension, then Bard will be able to provide responses based on the user’s emails in Gmail or documents in Google Drive.

  • “You could ask Bard to ‘find my resume titled June 2023 from my Drive and summarize it to a short paragraph personal statement,’ and continue collaborating on your new cover letter.”
  • “If you’re planning a trip to the Grand Canyon (a project that takes up many tabs), you can now ask Bard to grab the dates that work for everyone from Gmail, look up real-time flight and hotel information, see Google Maps directions to the airport, and even watch YouTube videos of things to do there — all within one conversation.”

How will Google use your personal data like emails and docs? Bard will be able to read your personal data, like emails and documents, if you enable the Google Workspace extension, which is turned off by default. Google, however, noted that the personal information from “Gmail, Docs and Drive is not seen by human reviewers, used by Bard to show you ads or used to train the Bard model.” You can find more details of how Bard will use personal data here.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

Other new Bard features: 

  • Updated “Google it” feature to double-check Bard’s responses: Google also announced an updated “Google it” feature that can be used to double-check Bard’s answers using Google Search. “When you click on the “G” icon, Bard will read the response and evaluate whether there is content across the web to substantiate it. When a statement can be evaluated, you can click the highlighted phrases and learn more about supporting or contradicting information found by Search,” Google explained.
  • Sharing Bard conversations with others: “When someone shares a Bard chat with you through a public link, you can continue the conversation and ask Bard additional questions about that topic, or use it as a starting point for your own ideas,” Google announced.
  • More language support for existing features: Google is also expanding some existing features to support more than 40 new languages. These features, which were previously only available in English, include the ability to upload images with Lens, get Search images in responses, and modify Bard’s responses.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ