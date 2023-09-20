Google Bard can now give personalised responses based on your emails and docs

Google on September 19 announced that its generative AI service Bard can now provide responses based on information from Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and Hotels once a user enables the extensions for these apps on Bard.

For instance, if a user enables the Google Workspace extension, then Bard will be able to provide responses based on the user’s emails in Gmail or documents in Google Drive.

“You could ask Bard to ‘find my resume titled June 2023 from my Drive and summarize it to a short paragraph personal statement,’ and continue collaborating on your new cover letter.”

“If you’re planning a trip to the Grand Canyon (a project that takes up many tabs), you can now ask Bard to grab the dates that work for everyone from Gmail, look up real-time flight and hotel information, see Google Maps directions to the airport, and even watch YouTube videos of things to do there — all within one conversation.”

How will Google use your personal data like emails and docs? Bard will be able to read your personal data, like emails and documents, if you enable the Google Workspace extension, which is turned off by default. Google, however, noted that the personal information from “Gmail, Docs and Drive is not seen by human reviewers, used by Bard to show you ads or used to train the Bard model.” You can find more details of how Bard will use personal data here.

Other new Bard features:

Updated “Google it” feature to double-check Bard’s responses: Google also announced an updated “Google it” feature that can be used to double-check Bard’s answers using Google Search. “When you click on the “G” icon, Bard will read the response and evaluate whether there is content across the web to substantiate it. When a statement can be evaluated, you can click the highlighted phrases and learn more about supporting or contradicting information found by Search,” Google explained.

Sharing Bard conversations with others: "When someone shares a Bard chat with you through a public link, you can continue the conversation and ask Bard additional questions about that topic, or use it as a starting point for your own ideas," Google announced.

“When someone shares a Bard chat with you through a public link, you can continue the conversation and ask Bard additional questions about that topic, or use it as a starting point for your own ideas,” Google announced. More language support for existing features: Google is also expanding some existing features to support more than 40 new languages. These features, which were previously only available in English, include the ability to upload images with Lens, get Search images in responses, and modify Bard’s responses.