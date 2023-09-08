India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for global cooperation and collaboration to address challenges such as tax evasion, crypto threats, cyber threats, drug menace, and round-tripping of resources, while delivering the inaugural address at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 on September 6. Elaborating on the tax evasion issue, Sitharaman explained companies are making money in one country but are paying taxes elsewhere. "When technology-driven companies are not brooking any physical borders, money is being made from one territory, but they are registered elsewhere. So how does taxation work? Does the country from where the revenues are generated benefit from it?" she asked. In India, many startups have moved their headquarters abroad because of favourable business and regulatory regimes, ease of doing business, tax incentives, etc. This is known as flipping. The government is not in favour of flipping because it leads to a brain drain of entrepreneurial talent from India and a loss of intellectual property and tax revenue for the country. An expert committee recently proposed measures to reverse flipping and bring startups back to India. Globally, big tech companies have also been criticised for tax evasion. For example, Apple was criticised for not paying its fair share of taxes in the US by registering itself in Ireland, which is a very low rate of tax for companies. The same goes for Google, Microsoft, and Meta, who all have registered in different tax-friendly countries. Sitharaman told the gathering that India, under its G20 presidency, is discussing the two-pillar tax…
News
India’s Finance Minister calls for global cooperation on addressing tax evasion by tech companies
Elaborating on the tax evasion issue, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained companies are making money in one country but are paying taxes elsewhere.
Latest Headlines
- India’s Finance Minister calls for global cooperation on addressing tax evasion by tech companies September 8, 2023
- Video: Here’s How The Indian Government Is Using Facial Recognition Technology September 7, 2023
- Karnataka Govt To Discuss Draft Ordinance For Implementation Of 28% GST On Online Gaming: Report September 7, 2023
- Compliance with the Online News Act to cost Google and Meta $170 million September 7, 2023
- What Telcos Want: Fair share does not violate net neutrality principles, telcos Respond To TRAI’s OTT Consultation September 7, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...