India’s Finance Minister calls for global cooperation on addressing tax evasion by tech companies

Elaborating on the tax evasion issue, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained companies are making money in one country but are paying taxes elsewhere.

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for global cooperation and collaboration to address challenges such as tax evasion, crypto threats, cyber threats, drug menace, and round-tripping of resources, while delivering the inaugural address at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 on September 6. Elaborating on the tax evasion issue, Sitharaman explained companies are making money in one country but are paying taxes elsewhere. "When technology-driven companies are not brooking any physical borders, money is being made from one territory, but they are registered elsewhere. So how does taxation work? Does the country from where the revenues are generated benefit from it?" she asked. In India, many startups have moved their headquarters abroad because of favourable business and regulatory regimes, ease of doing business, tax incentives, etc. This is known as flipping. The government is not in favour of flipping because it leads to a brain drain of entrepreneurial talent from India and a loss of intellectual property and tax revenue for the country. An expert committee recently proposed measures to reverse flipping and bring startups back to India. Globally, big tech companies have also been criticised for tax evasion. For example, Apple was criticised for not paying its fair share of taxes in the US by registering itself in Ireland, which is a very low rate of tax for companies. The same goes for Google, Microsoft, and Meta, who all have registered in different tax-friendly countries. Sitharaman told the gathering that India, under its G20 presidency, is discussing the two-pillar tax…

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

2 days ago

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

