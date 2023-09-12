G20 lists welfare of gig workers as one of its goals for the ‘future of work’

What’s the news: The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration listed ‘ensuring adequate social protection and decent working conditions for gig and platform workers’ as one of its goals to address skill gaps in the world. The goal was included in the ‘Preparing for Future of Work’ section of the declaration that seeks to promote decent work and ensure inclusive social protection policies for all. The news was celebrated by gig worker unions like Indian Federation of App-based Transport workers (IFAT) and Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU). IFAT had written to various labour ministries across countries and even had representative Shaik Salauddin speak before G20’s Labour 20 Engagement Group during a conference in June and July of this year about the plight of gig workers. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Ban On Delivery Services In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit Will Affect Consumers, Gig Workers: Experts Ola Is Planning On Joining ONDC: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Namma Yatri Drivers Will Pay Subscription Charges From September 1 Rajasthan Becomes The First Indian State To Give Social Security To Gig Workers “We want to urge the Indian government to bring in a legislation to safeguard the interest of the gig and platform workers. Expedite the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020 across all the states and establish a tripartite Welfare Board for gig and platform Workers on a national level,” said IFAT. Why it matters: Both at the national and international level there is growing…

