wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

G20 welcomes Global Initiative on Digital Health but with required data protection regulations

Building on the previously introduced initiative, G20 stresses the need for due data safeguards while setting up a global platform to provide healthcare to all

Published

PM’s closing remarks at G20 Summit on ‘One Future’ at Bharat Mandapam, in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 10, 2023.

What’s the news: G20 member countries will be working on a ‘Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH)’ within a World Health Organisation-managed (WHO) framework, as per the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

Under the general theme of ‘Technological Transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure’ the G20 document listed a set of goals for fostering digital ecosystems. These goals seek to use all available digital tools and technologies to “foster safe and resilient digital ecosystems.” To this end, one of the aims is to:

“Welcome the establishment of the Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH) within a WHO-managed framework to build a comprehensive digital health ecosystem in compliance with respective data protection regulations.”

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

GIDH first launched in August: The GIDH or ‘guide’ was first introduced at the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting on August 19, 2023. As per the WHO, the guide will operate as a WHO-managed network and platform to support the implementation of the Global Strategy on Digital Health 2020–2025.

Why it matters: When the guide was first presented, countries were largely only focusing on creating an integrated digital health ecosystem for universal health coverage. Dr Nisha Trindade, Health Minister of Brazil, was the only person as per an Indian government press release to say, “digital health should be guided by certain principles like data protection, equality, etc.” Thankfully, it appears that the authorities took note of this concern and added data protection regulation in its final declaration document. These details are important especially for countries like India that do not have a separate legislation on sensitive data like health data of individuals.

What are the goals under the GIDH initiative? The WHO lists the following goals:

  • developing priority-driven investment plans for digital health transformation
  • improving reporting and transparency of digital health resources
  • facilitating knowledge exchange and collaboration across regions and countries to accelerate progress
  • supporting whole-of-government approaches for digital health governance in countries
  • increasing technical and financial support to the implementation of the Global Strategy on Digital Health 2020–2025 and its next phase.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

1 week ago

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ