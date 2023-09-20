French Lawmakers Propose Law To Tax AI-Generated Works Based On Copyrighted Material

The French National Assembly, on September 12, proposed a law to establish a taxation regime for works generated by artificial intelligence (AI) using works, whose origin remains uncertain. Through the proposed law, the government aims to tackle Copyright concerns associated with AI and encourage AI systems to respect “Copyright and creation”. Acknowledging that AI is disrupting traditional categories of literary and artistic creations developed by a human mind that define Copyright laws in many countries, the National Assembly observed that restricting exploitation of AI generated works would enable fair distribution of remuneration among the original creators. “…strictly controlling the exploitation of works generated by AI would make it easier to collect the remuneration received from these works and to guarantee fair and equitable remuneration for their exploitation, thus contributing to the encouragement of innovation and promoting artistic diversity. All made possible by traceability by making identifiable the authors and artists who should have benefited from an authorization request before their creations and interpretations are swallowed by an algorithm which uses or draws inspiration from them alongside thousands others,” the lawmakers stated. Why it matters: The non-licensed use of data available on the internet for building AI systems by companies is a critical point of contention between AI developers and artists, publishers, who have raised concerns about infringement of their Copyrighted works by AI. To what extent can existing works be used for machine learning purposes without copyright infringement, is also a critical question that remains unaddressed. As countries aim to…

