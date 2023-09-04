“ …In my opinion, [the RTI amendment under the data protection law] is a major setback for the RTI. If it's allowed to continue like this for the next 3-5 years, it may not have immediate impact.. but over a period of time, this will become a law which is completely useless. Now, what can we do and what should we do? In my opinion, first is media. I wish we can shake up media. Media, citizens together must discuss this, have discussions all over the country, make it a live issue. [...] We can get this to be changed. 75 years back, we were able to convince the foreign government to leave India. This is our own government. Surely, we can make it [the government] change [the amendment],” said Shailesh Gandhi, former Central Information Commissioner, in an interview with MediaNama. He discussed the implications of the recent Right to Information (RTI) Act amendment mentioned in the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. What is the amendment? Introduced along with the data protection law, the amendment seeks to replace an exemption clause of the RTI Act that related to personal information. While the original clause restricted the abuse of this exemption, the abovementioned amendment appears to have given Public Information Officers (PIOs) “a right to deny information.” In this interview, Gandhi discusses the implications of this right to deny for PIOs, along with the deletion of a proviso clause immediately after the exemption clause, the road ahead for RTI applicants…
News
Exclusive: Ex-Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi Decodes RTI Amendment’s Troubling Consequences
Shailesh Gandhi said that the amendment is a major setback for the RTI. “In my opinion, this act becomes the right to deny information,” he added.
Latest Headlines
- Exclusive: Ex-Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi Decodes RTI Amendment’s Troubling Consequences September 4, 2023
- Licensing will stifle innovation: Global Encryption Coalition Steering Committee to TRAI’s consultation on OTT regulation September 4, 2023
- India’s Grievance Appellate Committee sent 13 orders to social media companies in July September 4, 2023
- “The State Made A Mistake In Banning the Internet”: Editors Guild Releases Report on Media Coverage of Manipur September 4, 2023
- Laptop imports to India must only be from trusted sources: Rajeev Chandrasekhar September 4, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...