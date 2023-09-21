Event Announcement: International trends in Network usage fees, 4th October #Ad

wordpress blog stats
The discussion will cover the network fees situation in South Korea, European Parliament’s considerations on net neutrality, and other global trends in telecom.

Published

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion on ‘International trends in Network usage fees’, being held virtually on October 4, 2023. Responses to a recent consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) have made certain assertions about the developments in South Korea and the regulatory consultation on network usage fees discussions in Europe. This discussion explores global developments surrounding critical aspects of the Internet ecosystem. 

Please register to attend by filling out the form here. Note: registration doesn’t guarantee participation. 

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 7:00- 9:00 PM KST / 3:30- 5:30 PM IST / 12:00-2:00 PM CET / 6:00-8:00 AM EDT

Venue: On Zoom 

What will we discuss?

In Europe, the assertion is that the European Parliament has called for the establishment of a policy framework where large traffic generators contribute fairly to the adequate funding of telecom networks without prejudice to net neutrality. The European Commission has also launched a consultation this year on ‘The future of the connectivity sector and its infrastructure’, which includes deliberations on the fair contribution as well.

When it comes to South Korea, Netflix and SK Telecom have settled out of court their case related to network usage fees. There’s also an allegation that as per a law in South Korea, network fees are imposed on online companies with 1 million users per day and more than 1 percent of South Korea’s internet traffic. It has also been asserted that some of the large traffic generators have started paying network fees to telecom operators. We’ll discuss all these global developments related to network usage fees.

We will publish a detailed agenda for the conference over the next week, including the time and speaker details.

In the meantime, block your calendars, and don’t forget to apply to attend this invite-only discussion. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

Why should you attend?

Here are 5 reasons why, if you’re in technology/policy, you must consider attending MediaNama discussions:

  1. Share your point of view and get instant feedback: At MediaNama discussions you get to share your point of view, instead of being talked to by a panel: over 60% of a MediaNama discussion is interactive and focused on debating issues with the participants in the roomful of an audience curated for relevance.
  2. Meet others working on the same subject: we have dedicated networking time at MediaNama discussions, where you can meet and engage with others working on the same subject, and get a sense of what’s happening behind the scenes.
  3. Hear a point you hadn’t considered: We curate our participants for a diversity of perspectives, with people working on the same issue, but coming from a different background: hear not just from policy wonks, but also technologists, founders, people working with lawmakers, among others. There’s always another way of looking at something.
  4. Outcome focused: At the end of each session, one of the key questions we consider is a wishlist: what should change, why and how?
  5. Breadth and depth of understanding: At MediaNama we are focused on providing our readers and attendees with both the depth and breadth of understanding of technology policy. We work hard to determine the probing questions that lend themselves to a deeper understanding of issues, discuss principles, and bring out perspectives that you might not have considered. You can ask questions too. Sometimes the questions are more important than an answer.
  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before August 8, 2023.
  • MediaNama’s subscribers get guaranteed access to all our events. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.
