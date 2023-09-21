Event Announcement: International trends in Network usage fees, 4th October #Ad

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend our discussion on ‘International trends in Network usage fees’, being held virtually on October 4, 2023. Responses to a recent consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) have made certain assertions about the developments in South Korea and the regulatory consultation on network usage fees discussions in Europe. This discussion explores global developments surrounding critical aspects of the Internet ecosystem.

Please register to attend by filling out the form here. Note: registration doesn’t guarantee participation.

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 7:00- 9:00 PM KST / 3:30- 5:30 PM IST / 12:00-2:00 PM CET / 6:00-8:00 AM EDT

Venue: On Zoom

What will we discuss?

In Europe, the assertion is that the European Parliament has called for the establishment of a policy framework where large traffic generators contribute fairly to the adequate funding of telecom networks without prejudice to net neutrality. The European Commission has also launched a consultation this year on ‘The future of the connectivity sector and its infrastructure’, which includes deliberations on the fair contribution as well.

When it comes to South Korea, Netflix and SK Telecom have settled out of court their case related to network usage fees. There’s also an allegation that as per a law in South Korea, network fees are imposed on online companies with 1 million users per day and more than 1 percent of South Korea’s internet traffic. It has also been asserted that some of the large traffic generators have started paying network fees to telecom operators. We’ll discuss all these global developments related to network usage fees.

We will publish a detailed agenda for the conference over the next week, including the time and speaker details.

In the meantime, block your calendars, and don’t forget to apply to attend this invite-only discussion. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

Why should you attend?

Here are 5 reasons why, if you’re in technology/policy, you must consider attending MediaNama discussions:

