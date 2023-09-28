Fortnite-maker Epic Games has filed an appeal asking the US Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling in the Apple App Store antitrust lawsuit. The case dates back to August 2020, when Epic filed a lawsuit against Apple after the iPhone maker pulled Fortnite from the App Store for allowing users to pay directly to Epic rather than through Apple’s billing system (and this avoiding Apple's commission). Epic argued that Apple unfairly monopolizes the iOS app store and in-app purchases markets. However, in September 2021, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled in favour of Apple on 9 out of the 10 counts. The judge said that Epic Games was in breach of its contract with Apple when it implemented an alternative payment system in Fortnite and it must pay 30 percent of the revenue the company collected from users in the Fortnite app on iOS through its own payment system. Epic did win on one count with the court ruling that Apple’s anti-steering laws are in violation of the law and Apple must allow iOS apps to direct users to purchasing mechanisms other than the one offered by Apple. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Epic Vs Apple Verdict: What Changes Does It Bring To App Store Guidelines? Summary: CCI Orders Detailed Antitrust Investigation Into Apple Over App Store Practices Deep Dive: What Issues Do App Developers Face And How Should App Stores Be Regulated? Fortnite-Maker Epic Games Goes After Google Play Store In India Both…
News
Epic Games appeals Apple App Store verdict at US Supreme Court
This is the latest development in a series of hearings held since August 2020, when Epic filed a lawsuit against Apple for pulling Fortnite from its app store for allowing users to pay Epic directly, rather than through Apple’s billing system.
Latest Headlines
- Net neutrality rules set to be reintroduced in the US September 28, 2023
- Fact Check Amendment Makes Platforms Judge Whether to Take Content Down: Lawyers Argue Before Bombay HC September 28, 2023
- Epic Games appeals Apple App Store verdict at US Supreme Court September 28, 2023
- Writers Guild of America succeeds at limiting the use of AI in film and TV writing September 28, 2023
- Special Newsletter: MarketsNama – September Edition September 28, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...