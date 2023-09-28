Epic Games appeals Apple App Store verdict at US Supreme Court

Fortnite-maker Epic Games has filed an appeal asking the US Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling in the Apple App Store antitrust lawsuit. The case dates back to August 2020, when Epic filed a lawsuit against Apple after the iPhone maker pulled Fortnite from the App Store for allowing users to pay directly to Epic rather than through Apple’s billing system (and this avoiding Apple's commission). Epic argued that Apple unfairly monopolizes the iOS app store and in-app purchases markets. However, in September 2021, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled in favour of Apple on 9 out of the 10 counts. The judge said that Epic Games was in breach of its contract with Apple when it implemented an alternative payment system in Fortnite and it must pay 30 percent of the revenue the company collected from users in the Fortnite app on iOS through its own payment system. Epic did win on one count with the court ruling that Apple’s anti-steering laws are in violation of the law and Apple must allow iOS apps to direct users to purchasing mechanisms other than the one offered by Apple. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Epic Vs Apple Verdict: What Changes Does It Bring To App Store Guidelines? Summary: CCI Orders Detailed Antitrust Investigation Into Apple Over App Store Practices Deep Dive: What Issues Do App Developers Face And How Should App Stores Be Regulated? Fortnite-Maker Epic Games Goes After Google Play Store In India Both…

