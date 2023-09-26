Dream Sports Moves Bombay High Court Over GST Show Cause Notices: Reports

Dream Sports, the parent company of real money gaming major Dream11, has challenged potentially massive tax evasion show cause notices issued to it by GST authorities before the Bombay High Court, MoneyControl reported. The notices possibly allege that the company didn’t pay 28% GST on the full face value of bets placed in its games, as recently mandated by the GST Council in its controversial tax hike for the real money gaming sector.

The tax evasion claims could be Rs. 25,000 crore, or as high as Rs. 40,0000 crore, both of which are significantly higher than the Rs. 21,000 crore notice levied against another gaming company Gameskraft last year.

Last Friday, another gaming company Delta Corp received a similar retrospective tax evasion notice to the tune of Rs. 16,822 crore for the period of July 2017 to March 2022. Delta Corp announced in an exchange filing that it may challenge the tax evasion notice: