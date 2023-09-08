Delhi High Court rejects PolicyBazaar’s trademark infringement plea against Coverfox and Acko

“I am of prima facie opinion that the plaintiffs (Policybazaar and its owners) have been unable to make out a case of infringement or passing off of their trademarks by the defendants,” Justice Navin Chawla of the Delhi High Court said on September 6 in his judgment on the trademark infringement cases filed by PolicyBazaar against Coverfox, Acko General Insurance, and Google. The judgement document was reviewed by MediaNama. PolicyBazaar had claimed that the use of its trademark by Coverfox and Acko as keywords under the Google AdWords Programme would constitute as ‘use’ under the provisions of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, and would thus constitute a trademark infringement. Justice Chawla rejected PolicyBazaar’s plea by citing the recent judgment of the Delhi High Court on the case filed by DRS Pvt Ltd and Agarwal Packers and Movers against Google. In this case, the court concluded that the use of trademarks as keywords in the Ads programme does not per se amount to trademark infringement unless there is a real likelihood of confusion between the sponsored links and the trademarked company name. Some context on the case: PolicyBazaar filed two similar cases, one against insurance company Coverfox and another against Acko General Insurance. It claimed that its trademark, "Policy Bazaar," was used as an AdWord by the two companies. So, when someone searched 'Policy Bazaar' on Google, these companies appeared in the 'sponsored links' section of the search results. PolicyBazaar claimed that Google raised its cost per click due to the other two…

