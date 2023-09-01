Here are the top tech policy cases worth tuning into this September from India's grand old courtrooms—ranging from gaming, to payments, to a Modi documentary, to a fact-check amendment. Got a case you think we should cover? Did a recent tech policy judgment impact your business? What more can we do to make our legal coverage less Delhi-centric? Send in your inputs to aarathi@medianama.com. Regulating gaming, payments, and acquisitions September 5th; Going up against Tamil Nadu's gambling ban: The Madras High Court will continue hearing challenges to (and defences of) the Tamil Nadu government's ban on online gambling in the state. The ban extends to both games of chance (or gambling games) and to games of skill (non-gambling games)—which is why skill-gaming companies think it's overreaching and unconstitutional. Point to note: in August 2021, the Madras High Court overturned a very similar online gambling ban by the state government. Only time will tell if history repeats itself. Case numbers: WP 13203/2023; WP 13593/2023; WP 13720/2023; WP 13722/2023; WP 14704/2023. September 5th; PayPal challenges PMLA Delhi High Court judgment: A recent verdict upheld classifying PayPal India as a payment system operator under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. This subjects the payments giants to more stringent regulations—like reporting large or suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Unit, or maintaining detailed user and transaction records. But PayPal hasn't taken the order lying down. A few weeks ago it challenged the verdict at the Delhi High Court once again. Why? Because the Court had…
News
Court Watch: Tech Policy Cases to Keep An Eye Out for this September
From challenges to Tamil Nadu’s online gambling ban, to restoring internet connectivity in Manipur to opposition to the IT Rules, 2021, check out below significant tech policy cases coming up this September.
Latest Headlines
- ONDC August Round-Up: Ola, PepsiCo, 50000 restaurants, financial services, and more September 1, 2023
- Video: How Will India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Law Impact Artificial Intelligence September 1, 2023
- Court Watch: Tech Policy Cases to Keep An Eye Out for this September September 1, 2023
- All-India Gaming Regulator Foundation to Submit Self-Regulatory Body Application Under Gaming Rules September 1, 2023
- Fake Signal and Telegram found on Google Play and Samsung Galaxy store September 1, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...