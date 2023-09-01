wordpress blog stats
Court Watch: Tech Policy Cases to Keep An Eye Out for this September

From challenges to Tamil Nadu’s online gambling ban, to restoring internet connectivity in Manipur to opposition to the IT Rules, 2021, check out below significant tech policy cases coming up this September.

Here are the top tech policy cases worth tuning into this September from India's grand old courtrooms—ranging from gaming, to payments, to a Modi documentary, to a fact-check amendment. Got a case you think we should cover? Did a recent tech policy judgment impact your business? What more can we do to make our legal coverage less Delhi-centric? Send in your inputs to aarathi@medianama.com.  Regulating gaming, payments, and acquisitions September 5th; Going up against Tamil Nadu's gambling ban: The Madras High Court will continue hearing challenges to (and defences of) the Tamil Nadu government's ban on online gambling in the state. The ban extends to both games of chance (or gambling games) and to games of skill (non-gambling games)—which is why skill-gaming companies think it's overreaching and unconstitutional. Point to note: in August 2021, the Madras High Court overturned a very similar online gambling ban by the state government. Only time will tell if history repeats itself.  Case numbers: WP 13203/2023; WP 13593/2023; WP 13720/2023; WP 13722/2023; WP 14704/2023. September 5th; PayPal challenges PMLA Delhi High Court judgment: A recent verdict upheld classifying PayPal India as a payment system operator under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. This subjects the payments giants to more stringent regulations—like reporting large or suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Unit, or maintaining detailed user and transaction records. But PayPal hasn't taken the order lying down. A few weeks ago it challenged the verdict at the Delhi High Court once again. Why? Because the Court had…

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

