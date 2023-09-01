Court Watch: Tech Policy Cases to Keep An Eye Out for this September

Here are the top tech policy cases worth tuning into this September from India's grand old courtrooms—ranging from gaming, to payments, to a Modi documentary, to a fact-check amendment. Got a case you think we should cover? Did a recent tech policy judgment impact your business? What more can we do to make our legal coverage less Delhi-centric? Send in your inputs to aarathi@medianama.com. Regulating gaming, payments, and acquisitions September 5th; Going up against Tamil Nadu's gambling ban: The Madras High Court will continue hearing challenges to (and defences of) the Tamil Nadu government's ban on online gambling in the state. The ban extends to both games of chance (or gambling games) and to games of skill (non-gambling games)—which is why skill-gaming companies think it's overreaching and unconstitutional. Point to note: in August 2021, the Madras High Court overturned a very similar online gambling ban by the state government. Only time will tell if history repeats itself. Case numbers: WP 13203/2023; WP 13593/2023; WP 13720/2023; WP 13722/2023; WP 14704/2023. September 5th; PayPal challenges PMLA Delhi High Court judgment: A recent verdict upheld classifying PayPal India as a payment system operator under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. This subjects the payments giants to more stringent regulations—like reporting large or suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Unit, or maintaining detailed user and transaction records. But PayPal hasn't taken the order lying down. A few weeks ago it challenged the verdict at the Delhi High Court once again. Why? Because the Court had…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.