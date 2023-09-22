wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

India’s competition regulator proposes new rules for mergers and acquisitions

The proposed regulations will repeal and replace the CCI (Procedure in regard to the transaction of business relating to combinations) Regulations, 2011, which currently governs the combinations regulation in India.

Published

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on September 5 released draft regulations for combinations (mergers and acquisitions) and is seeking public comments on the same. The proposed regulations, titled the Competition Commission of India (Combinations) Regulations, 2023, lay out the specifics of the new framework for mergers and acquisitions introduced as part of the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, which was passed in April to amend the Competition Act of 2002 to bring it up to speed with the digital markets. The draft regulations are open for feedback until September 25, 2023. Interested stakeholders can submit their comments here.  The draft CCI (Combinations) Regulations, 2023 elaborates on the following: Factors to consider when determining the value of a deal Criteria for "substantial business operations in India" Different forms of notice to be filed with the CCI for a proposed combination Procedure for filing notice and scrutiny of notice Amount of fee and mode of payment Procedure for modification to the proposed combination. These proposed regulations will repeal and replace the CCI (Procedure in regard to the transaction of business relating to combinations) Regulations, 2011, which currently governs the regulation of combinations in India. Key features of the Combinations Regulations, 2023 The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 introduced the concept of deal value threshold. If the value of any merger or acquisition exceeds Rs. 2,000 crores ($250 million), it would require CCI approval, provided that the party which is being acquired or amalgamated has “substantial business operations in India." Earlier, combinations needed to…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

2 days ago

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ