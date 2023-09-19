wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Another group of authors sue OpenAI over copyright infringement

This is the third lawsuit filed by authors against OpenAI for allegedly infringing on their copyrighted works.

Published

A new group of authors in the US has taken OpenAI to court, claiming that the company’s AI models infringed on their copyrighted works.

In the lawsuit filed on September 8, authors Michael Chabon, David Henry Hwang, Rachel Louise Snyder, and Ayelet Waldman alleged that OpenAI trained ChatGPT using their works without permission, and now these systems can accurately summarize their works and generate text that mimics their styles. The authors claimed these outputs are “derivative” works that infringe on their copyrights.

The lawsuit sought an unspecified amount in monetary damages as well as an order blocking OpenAI from engaging in unlawful business practices.

This is the third such lawsuit filed by authors against OpenAI.  In June, authors Paul Tremblay and Mona Awad sued OpenAI for copyright infringement, and in July, Sarah Silverman, Christopher Golden, and Richard Kadrey filed a lawsuit accusing OpenAI and Meta on similar grounds.

OpenAI has filed a motion to dismiss the previous two lawsuits. The company submitted that the authors “misconceive the scope of copyright, failing to take into account the limitations and exceptions (including fair use) that properly leave room for innovations like the large language models now at the forefront of artificial intelligence.” You can read more about OpenAI’s arguments here.

Separately, a group of over 10,000 authors signed an open letter in July asking AI companies to “obtain consent from, credit, and fairly compensate authors.”

Why does this matter: Copyright is one of the biggest concerns with AI right now. Training generative AI models involve large sets of data, some of which are obtained by scraping publicly available information on the internet. But in many cases, this information might be copyrighted. The trained models might then output work that is imitative without providing appropriate compensation or attribution to the source. This has resulted in authors, artists, and coders filing copyright infringement lawsuits against AI companies.

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ