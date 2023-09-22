The Authors Guild along with a group of 17 authors that includes prominent names like John Grisham, Jodi Picoult, David Baldacci, and George R.R. Martin have filed a class-action lawsuit against OpenAI for copyright infringement of their works to train GPT. OpenAI's "decision to copy authors’ works, done without offering any choices or providing any compensation, threatens the role and livelihood of writers as a whole," a press release from the Authors Guild stated. "As the oldest and largest organization of writers, with nearly 14,000 members, the Guild is uniquely positioned to represent authors’ rights. Our membership is diverse and passionate. Our staff, which includes a formidable legal team, has expertise in copyright law. This is all to say: We do not bring this suit lightly. We are here to fight." — Maya Shanbhag Lang, president of the Authors Guild Why does this matter: Copyright is one of the biggest concerns with AI right now. Training generative AI models involve large sets of data, some of which are obtained by scraping publicly available information on the internet. But in many cases, this information might be copyrighted. The trained models might then output work that is derivative without providing appropriate compensation or attribution to the source. The fourth lawsuit against OpenAI by authors: This is the fourth lawsuit filed by authors against OpenAI for copyright infringement. In June, authors Paul Tremblay and Mona Awad filed a lawsuit. In July, Sarah Silverman, Christopher Golden, and Richard Kadrey filed a lawsuit. In September, authors Michael…
News
The Authors Guild, George RR Martin, John Grisham, and others files lawsuit against OpenAI for copyright infringement
The authors don’t object to the development of generative AI but instead insist that OpenAI train their large language models on works in the public domain or pay a reasonable licensing fee to use copyrighted works, the counsel for the authors noted.
Latest Headlines
- OpenAI unveils updated text-to-image generator DALL.E 3 with more safety features September 22, 2023
- Confusion among YouTube news channels after copyright claims from Prasar Bharati September 22, 2023
- UK asks Meta to not roll out end to end encryption on Instagram and Messenger September 22, 2023
- Video: Should communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram be licensed? September 22, 2023
- Poland To Investigate OpenAI Regarding Non-Compliance With EU’s Data Protection Regulations September 22, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...