wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Andhra Pradesh Police Check Mobile Phones Of People At Border Areas For Security Reasons

While Hyderabad Police has gained popularity for having carried out these random frisking operations, similar incidents have been reported from other states in the recent past.

Published

WhatsApp channels feature. Source: WhatsApp Blog

In another instance of arbitrary search of mobile phones, the Andhra Pradesh police has reportedly indulged in checking mobile devices of people traveling to the state at border points. The search operations are a part of tight security arrangements at the state border areas following the arrest of Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in a Skill Development scam worth Rs 371 Crores.

According to a report by India Today, IT employees from Hyderabad had proposed a car rally on September 24 to AP’s Rajahmundry city where Naidu has been jailed. However, the state has refused permission for the rally under Section 144 CrPC, which has been imposed in Vijayawada city. Deccan Chronicle has reported stating that the police have been checking cars and details of every traveller at the border to prevent IT employees from reaching protest sites. Citizens have taken to Twitter to express their discontent against the drive.

Why it matters:

The phone-checking drive carried out by AP police highlights the ease with which citizens are increasingly being subjected to policing activities that severely impact one’s privacy rights and personal liberty. While Hyderabad police has gained enough popularity for such search and frisking operations, such incidents have also been reported from other states in the recent past. For example, in April 2022, Vijayawada police went around collecting people’s iris scans publicly to check if they were criminals. In May 2022, the Gujarat police had also conducted a ‘digital combing’ drive of people’s mobile phones in Valsad district to crack down on dissemination of pornography. Experts like independent tech researcher Srinivas Kodali have also pointed out in the past that, such measures usually affect people from lower income groups, and marginalised communities, who would not be in a position to resist powerful actions by the police, irrespective of the individual’s consent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read:

Can police check people’s phones arbitrarily in public?

In November 2021, Kodali along with the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), had sent a legal notice to Hyderabad city police arguing that the warrantless phone-checking drive by police was not permissible under the law.

He also explained that the police do not have any powers under the Criminal Procedure Code 1973 or any other statute to randomly request citizens to unlock their phones and search contents of the device to find evidence of any alleged illegal activities.

“While it is obvious that the right to privacy is not absolute, persons without any formal accusation / reasonable suspicion against them are entitled to a reasonable expectation of privacy in respect of their mobile phone and the contents thereof. The questioned activity erodes this expectation without cause and is an obvious weapon of abuse as police officers can wade into the intimate details of any person’s private life. There cannot be a more direct and patent violation of the fundamental right to life and personal liberty that your good office has a sworn oath to protect,” Kodali argued in the notice.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

4 hours ago

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

5 days ago

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ