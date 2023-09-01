wordpress blog stats
Amazon announcements: Partnership with India Post and Indian Railways, logistics services for non-Amazon sellers, and more

Amazon will introduce a generative AI-based personal digital assistant called Amazon सह-AI to help new and existing sellers in the marketplace

Amazon on August 31 announced four new initiatives in India aimed at boosting e-commerce and exports in the country:

  1. D2C brands can now use Amazon’s logistics and infrastructure facilities for sales made on their own websites: Under a new program called Multi Channel Fulfillment (MCF), direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands across India can leverage Amazon’s logistics and supply chain capabilities to deliver customer orders from various sales channels, including their own websites. “Sellers can leverage Amazon’s fulfilment capabilities to pick, pack and ship products to the customer from the sellers’ inventory in Amazon fulfilment centers. […] It allows entrepreneurs to focus on core business activities such as product development, marketing, and customer service while Amazon handles order fulfillment,” Amazon explained.
  2. Partnership with India Post for exports: Indian exporters on Amazon’s Global Selling program will be able to book their shipments from their seller account, print shipping labels, and drop these shipments at any of the 100+ Dak Niryat Kendras run by India Post across India, from where the packages will be exported to overseas customers. The collaboration “will lower the entry barrier for Indian entrepreneurs to leverage the exports opportunity” and “will simplify cross-border logistics and compliance for Indian exporters shipping directly to customers around the world,” Amazon stated.
  3. Partnership with Indian Railways for shipments: Amazon is partnering with the Indian Railway’s Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFC) for transporting customer packages. “Amazon India has already started operations with DFC on the 659 km long Rewari-Palanpur (Haryana-Gujarat) route. As the DFC network expands over the next few years, Amazon India will add and utilize new freight railway routes and capabilities of DFC. Indian Railways has set up the DFC to decongest existing rail network, increase average speed of freight trains, enable operations of heavy haul trains, link existing ports and industrial areas for faster movement of freight, and reduce the overall cost of the logistics,” the e-commerce company said, adding that this association will “enable more sustainable mode of transport and faster and reliable delivery of customer packages.” Amazon is the first e-commerce company in India to leverage the DFC for shipping customer packages through freight railway routes, the company said.
  4. New AI-based digital assistant to help sellers: Amazon will introduce a generative AI-based personal digital assistant called Amazon सह-AI (Sahai), which will help new and existing sellers in the marketplace. “This personal assistant provides highly customized support to sellers on Amazon.in and reduces their workload by simplifying time-consuming and complex steps such as registration, listing, advertising support amongst others,” the company stated.

“These announcements take Amazon closer to fulfilling its pledges—digitise 10 million MSMEs, generate $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports and create 2 million jobs in India by 2025,” Amazon stated. So far, “Amazon has digitised over 6.2 million MSMEs, enabled nearly $8 billion in exports, and created 1.3 million+ jobs in India since inception”, the company added.

Amazon India investments are supported by local revenue: Amazon has started supporting its India investments from the revenue it generates from the local market, Amit Agarwal, Amazon’s senior vice president for India and emerging markets, told Economic Times in an interview on August 31. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in June this year committed to raise the company’s investments in India to $26 billion by 2030. Agarwal’s comment suggests that this commitment will be fulfilled by local revenue and not from funds infused from the US arm. Amazon’s India unit is yet to turn profitable.

