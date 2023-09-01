wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

All-India Gaming Regulator Foundation to Submit Self-Regulatory Body Application Under Gaming Rules

Other applications so far have been separately backed by the All India Gaming Federation, and the Esports Players Welfare Association, the E-Gaming Federation, and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports.

Published

The All-India Gaming Regulator Foundation is applying for self-regulatory organisation status, making it the fourth body to do so, under India’s online gaming rulesEconomic Times reported today. As mandated by the rules, the Foundation has reportedly already registered itself as a Section 8 company. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is one of the listed Directors.

Released in April, the Indian government’s online gaming rules largely defer regulating the online skill-based gaming sector to private self-regulatory organisations. Other applications were separately backed by the All India Gaming Federation, and the Esports Players Welfare Association, with the third jointly backed by the E-Gaming Federation and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports.

Notably, India’s MoS for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed earlier this year that the IT Ministry would step in to certify permissible online real money games, as required under the rules, until self-regulatory bodies were formed. However, as sources informed MediaNama back in July, the IT Ministry had been sitting on these applications for a while.

These delays further complicated the interests of a handful of companies considering assuaging state governments of the legitimacy of the online gaming rules. Remember, some states (like Tamil Nadu) may think that the rules encroach on their ‘exclusive’ jurisdiction to regulate gambling in India, which they think includes skill gaming. With the decisions on the applications delayed, the companies have little evidence of the rules being enforced, to convince states with.

Point to note: While the rules attempt to legitimise the skill-gaming industry, its future in India isn’t necessarily bright. For example, the GST Council’s recent decision to tax gaming involving stakes at par with gambling games at 28% has cut the skill-based real money gaming industry off at its knees. Multiple companies have laid off swathes of their workers in response to the tax hike.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Read more
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ