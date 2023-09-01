All-India Gaming Regulator Foundation to Submit Self-Regulatory Body Application Under Gaming Rules

The All-India Gaming Regulator Foundation is applying for self-regulatory organisation status, making it the fourth body to do so, under India’s online gaming rules, Economic Times reported today. As mandated by the rules, the Foundation has reportedly already registered itself as a Section 8 company. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is one of the listed Directors.

Released in April, the Indian government’s online gaming rules largely defer regulating the online skill-based gaming sector to private self-regulatory organisations. Other applications were separately backed by the All India Gaming Federation, and the Esports Players Welfare Association, with the third jointly backed by the E-Gaming Federation and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports.

Notably, India’s MoS for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed earlier this year that the IT Ministry would step in to certify permissible online real money games, as required under the rules, until self-regulatory bodies were formed. However, as sources informed MediaNama back in July, the IT Ministry had been sitting on these applications for a while.

These delays further complicated the interests of a handful of companies considering assuaging state governments of the legitimacy of the online gaming rules. Remember, some states (like Tamil Nadu) may think that the rules encroach on their ‘exclusive’ jurisdiction to regulate gambling in India, which they think includes skill gaming. With the decisions on the applications delayed, the companies have little evidence of the rules being enforced, to convince states with.

Point to note: While the rules attempt to legitimise the skill-gaming industry, its future in India isn’t necessarily bright. For example, the GST Council’s recent decision to tax gaming involving stakes at par with gambling games at 28% has cut the skill-based real money gaming industry off at its knees. Multiple companies have laid off swathes of their workers in response to the tax hike.