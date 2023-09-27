Agenda and Reading List: International trends in Network usage Fees, October 4, 2023

You’re invited to join us for a virtual discussion on the ‘International trends in Network usage fees’. Responses to a recent consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India have made certain assertions about the regulatory consultation on network fees discussions in Europe and South Korea.

In Europe, the assertion is that the European Parliament has called for the establishment of a policy framework where large traffic generators contribute fairly to the adequate funding of telecom networks without prejudice to net neutrality. The European Commission has also launched a consultation this year on ‘the future of the connectivity sector and its infrastructure’, which includes deliberations on the fair contribution as well.

When it comes to South Korea, the assertion is that courts in South Korea have rejected Netflix’s arguments of not paying the network fee on the grounds of Net Neutrality, accepted that the Internet is a two-sided market and that the court has agreed “on the need to assess unjust enrichment by Netflix at the expense of SK Broadband and will appoint an assessment organization.” There’s also an allegation that as per a law in South Korea, network fees are imposed on online companies with 1 million users per day and more than 1 percent of South Korea’s internet traffic. It has also been asserted that some of the large traffic generators have started paying network fees to telecom operators.

Given the references to international developments, MediaNama is hosting a discussion with key global experts to help understand what exactly is going on globally and why, and address key assertions regarding the global situation made by some Indian stakeholders.

Date: 4 October, 2023

Platform: Zoom

Conference Timings: 7:00- 9:00 PM KST / 3:30- 5:30 PM IST / 12:00-2:00 PM CET / 6:00-8:00 AM EDT

Agenda:

International trends in Network usage fees:

The European debate on network fees

South Korea’s experience implementing network usage fees

Network fee models: Their utility and challenges

Speakers:

Carl Gahnberg, Director of Policy Development and Research at the Internet Society

Barbara van Schewick, Stanford University

Professor KS Park, Korea University School of Law

Thomas Volmer, Head of Global Content Delivery Policy, Netflix

Alissa Starzak, Vice President, Global Head of Public Policy, Cloudflare

Bhupinder Jit, Executive Director, Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF)

We have also prepared a round-up of the top reads to familiarise you with some of the key themes that will be a part of the discussion.

Understanding network fees:

MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from Netflix.