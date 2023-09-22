After John Doe, non-users of Meta file class action lawsuit against tech giant

What's the news: Did you know that Meta can use Meta Pixel to get your health data for advertising purposes even if you don’t use Facebook? The dust had hardly settled following a judgement by a California district court regarding the John Doe vs Meta Platforms case when another group of plaintiffs filed a fresh class action complaint against the tech giant. Like with the John Doe case, the contention is against Meta’s use of Meta Pixel to access people’s health data without proper consent. The only difference is this case looks at aggrieved who have never been users of Meta's Facebook or other platforms, represented by Motley Rice law firm. Why it matters: Unlike the previous case that looked at the violations of the protection of sensitive data, the case here primarily looks at the violation of consent. Considering that the tech giant being challenged here is Meta, which is known to have gained information of a lot of people via third-party access, this lawsuit is important, especially in terms of claims made and penalties (if any) given. Moreover, since India has a concept of legitimate uses where consent may be dismissed, it is important to know how courts outside India handle the issue of consent. Meta pushes Pixel on health care businesses: The plaintiffs claimed that Meta maintains a specialized landing page for advertisers in the health industry, has a policy specific to health ads, and maintains a page highlighting ad campaigns from health-related companies. “These pages are reflective of Meta’s concerted…

