Zoom can use your data to train AI, and you have already permitted it to do so

According to a recent update in Zoom’s terms of service agreement, when you use Zoom for calls, you give the company “a perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, sublicensable, and transferable license and all other rights” to virtually do anything with your data. And one instance of usage of this data is for training machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) products/services.

This update in terms of service means that when you conduct a call over Zoom, you are allowing the company to use your data to train their AI tools. Once the updated terms of service gained attention on social media, Zoom came out with a clarifying blog post, where it emphasized that “for AI, we [Zoom] do not use audio, video, or chat content for training our models without customer consent.”

Why it matters:

Based on our understanding, when you agree to the company’s terms of service, you are already permitting Zoom to use your audio, video, or chat content for training their AI and ML products. So this clarification effectively serves no purpose. Also, even if we assume that your audio, video, and chat content won’t be used at all (which, for reference, the company never said, they only said it wouldn’t be used without user consent), the company still retains ownership over “service generated data,” such as the location of a customer and features that a customer is using. Furthermore, according to a report by Associated Press, information about customer behavior would still be fair game.

Another point of concern is that once you agree to these terms of service, there is no way to opt-out. The permission you have given is “perpetual,” so even if you stop using Zoom’s services, the company still has the right to use your data for training purposes.

What else does Zoom’s clarification say:

In its clarification post, Zoom mentions that it has recently rolled out two AI services— Zoom IQ Meeting Summary and Zoom IQ Team Chat Compose and that when a user enables these features, they are asked to give their explicit consent. Even then, it says that “your content is used solely to improve the performance and accuracy of these AI services. And even if you chose to share your data, it will not be used for training of any third-party models.”

